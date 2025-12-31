December 2025

MY VISIT TO REINER
On December 21st I had the opportunity to visit REINER at Bremervörde prison in Northern Germany.
  Seba Terribilini
Merry Christmas to Reiner and to all his supporters🎄🙏❤️
I know you are waiting for me to report on my visit to Reiner.
  Seba Terribilini
“IT’S NOT ABOUT ME, IT’S ABOUT HUMANITY”
Despite being behind bars, Reiner does not put himself first.
  Seba Terribilini
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: the Greatest Warrior of Light and his tireless fight for Humanity
Reiner Fuellmich is described by many people as a modern Hero.
  Seba Terribilini
🛑 PLEASE JOIN THE FREE REINER FUELLMICH COMMUNITY INTERNATIONAL 🛑
FOR UPDATES AND ANY KIND OF INFORMATION ON REINER’S CASE
  Seba Terribilini
A beautiful song for our Heros: Reiner Fuellmich and Arno Van Kessel
👨‍🎓 Same profession
  Seba Terribilini
3:22
🛑 ONE OF REINER’S MOST IMPORTANT VIDEOS 🛑
PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE!
  Seba Terribilini
❤️🙏 VIPs FROM AROUND THE WORLD CALL FOR THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH 🙏🛑
🛑 PLEASE WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:
  Seba Terribilini
🙏 Let’s get our HERO back, let’s free Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ❤️
🛑 PLEASE GET BEHIND THE CAMPAIGN TO FREE DR.
  Seba Terribilini
1:30
© 2026 Seba Terribilini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture