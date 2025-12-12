A beautiful song for our Heros: Reiner Fuellmich and Arno Van Kessel

👨‍🎓 Same profession

⚖️ Same desire for justice

💪 Same courage

🏢 Same destiny

Both of them are behind bars.

REINER since 13.10.2023

ARNO since 11.6.2025

❤️ Reiner Fuellmich was kidnapped in Mexico, deported and illegally arrested in Germany.

He has been in jail for 25 months and subjected to a long list of punitive measures that fall under the definition of white torture.

The inhumane treatment, which Fuellmich was subjected to, and the manner in which the trial against him has been conducted, casts enormous shadows over the German judicial system and respect for fundamental rights.

We have without a shadow of a doubt, witnessed the biggest judicial scandal in Germany, a blatant miscarriage of justice, where a case has been constructed and manipulated in order to silence one of the most important voices of the resistance.

Reiner Fuellmich has been denied a fair and impartial trial and is clearly a political prisoner.

He had to be stopped, not because he had illegally embezzled funds, but because he had gathered all the evidence of what will be remembered as:

“the greatest crime ever perpetrated against humanity,”

and he was ready to act.

👉 For more details about Reiner, please read:

“The full story of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich”

https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171347044

❤️ Arno Van Kessel, together with his colleague Peter Stassen, was about to sue Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM) and others, on behalf of several plaintiffs injured by Covid-19 vaccines, but he was put in jail on trumped-up charges.

Peter Stassen is now the main lawyer in the proceeding against the above mentioned individuals.

The expert witnesses (Sasha Latypova, Dr. Mike Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt and Dr. Joseph Sansone), who were prepared to testify, were rejected by the Court.

There was a sixth expert witness, Professor Francis Boyle, a bioweapons expert who helped draft international bioweapons laws. Three weeks after he agreed to testify, he suddenly died.

👉 More details here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/breaking-court-in-the-netherlands?r=4csp6z&utm_medium=ios

👉 Update: appeal of August 20, 2025 order denying application for preliminary evidence proceedings;

appeal filed September 15, 2025.

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/netherlands-case-update-appeal-of?r=4csp6z&utm_medium=ios