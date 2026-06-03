Dear friends,

I have two pieces of very encouraging news that I’d like to share with you. My statement number 4 will have to wait a bit, because this is more important.

🟥 First:

On May 19th, a representative of the Trump administration, Mr. Leland Lehrman from Secretary RFK Jr.'s department visited me. Since then, our defense team has been in close contact with him and others. This is a direct result of the new US national security strategy, which, among other things, provides support for the resistance against the corrupt EU leadership, such as, for example, all those doctors who were incarcerated simply because they followed their Hippocratic oath and saved the lives and the health of their patients.

Why is my fake case of special importance?

Well, let me answer by first posing a bunch of questions.

Why did the corrupt government and its employees at the BKA, which is the equivalent of the FBI, the domestic intelligence service and the Goettingen criminal justice system have me abducted in Mexico instead of - as they were advised by their BKA official in Mexico - going through a regular process of extradition?

Why did they pressure the Mexican government to make this abduction by the BKA look like a deportation by the Mexicans?

Why did they use a fake arrest warrant with exclusively false allegations to have me arrested at Frankfurt Airport?

Why did they exchange the fake charges after they had been exposed as false with brand new, freely invented charges and simultaneously end the hearings without giving the defense a chance to rebut the obviously totally ludicrous new charges?

Why did they give me - an internationally active and successful attorney without a criminal record - a prison term of four years and two months, while almost simultaneously sentencing one of their own, a prosecutor who turned out to be a serial child rapist, to one year and eight months on probation?

And why did they subject me to the most extreme measures of white torture ever used in any German prison since World War II?

Why did they steal 1.58 million euros of my money and also seize my wife's disability pension, even though she had nothing to do with anything?

Well, we have known for quite a while now and have the evidence to prove it that this was never about any crime whatsoever.

This is what the one law abiding prosecutor in Goettingen, senior prosecutor Reinicke determined when she was first approached by the domestic intelligence service to fabricate a crime for which I could then be prosecuted, so that I would not be able to continue with my investigation into the plandemic.

In short:

It was never about any crime, rather because my investigation of the plandemic had attracted the attention of millions all over the world who had found the information that resulted from this very helpful, the transnational deep state wanted to take me out of circulation before matters would get even worse for these inhuman criminals or rather monsters.

And that's because once the people understand that the plandemic is nothing but a gigantic lie in order to reduce the population and make the survivors into digital slaves, they will eagerly want to know what else they have been lied to about.

9/11, the Kennedy murders, the climate hoax, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, etcetera, etcetera, the flooding of the EU countries with uneducated and in many cases criminal migrants from war torn countries.

And yes, the realization that a huge amount of tax money that isn't there anymore to pay for the EU population's health care, pension, education, infrastructure, etcetera, etcetera, because it was used to pay for the migrants and the wars and of course for paying off all those puppets of the monsters in politics, media and the judicial system.

This, this realization will blow the entire corrupt system straight out of the water. So that's why I'm here to keep a lid on all this.

But this kind of political persecution to protect the monsters and their puppets doesn't end with this case.

It includes the more than 1,000 German doctors and scientists who have been incarcerated, demonetized, and/or lost their licenses to practice medicine because they followed their Hippocratic oath and saved the health and lives of their patients.

And it includes political activists like, for example, the former Swiss Army Colonel Jacques Baud, who simply because he was critical of the Ukraine war, was completely demonetized and whose supporters were then criminalized simply because they donated money to him so that he would be able to survive - all without any accusation - let alone an indictment or a trial whatsoever.

They, the corrupt EU Commission simply did it just as though they were the direct decendants of the totalitarian third Reich regime, and who knows, maybe they are.

Or think about my friend and attorney Virginie from France, who was arrested in the very early morning hours before the eyes of her and her husband's little children for absolutely no reason whatsoever, other of course, than political persecution because of her criticism of the Corona measures.

All of these activities amount to very serious crimes committed by "our" politicians, "our" mainstream media, and "our" judicial systems.

All of this has long since been exposed and therefore the boomerangs of justice are already on their way to find their targets.

That's why all of these desperate attempts to keep the lid on things are absolutely futile.

Too many of us know what's going on and way too many - even here in prison, amongst the correctional officers - have become very, very suspicious.

That's why the monsters and their puppets are panicking and engaging in headless chicken exercises.

My case seems to be of special importance to them because it provides a blueprint for arguing "political persecution" to all the other humans who have been politically persecuted under the guise of fake criminal charges.

Why is that? Because I was abducted and Article 16 of the German Constitution provides that extraditions and even more so abductions for political persecution are unconstitutional, thereby shining a bright spotlight on the unconstitutional crime of political persecution.

What my case therefore does is to make it a whole lot easier for all the others to instead of defending themselves against fake criminal charges, attack on the grounds of political persecution.

That is why this case provides the resistance all across the EU, but also in Canada, Great Britain, New Zealand and Australia, with a very effective tool for fighting the monsters and their puppets, and it fits right in with the new US National Security doctrine.

🟥 Second:

Everything I've been talking about up to here is also included in my civil complaint, together with all the irrefutable evidence to show it is all true.

But it is also included in our motion for a preliminary injunction, only that in such "urgent proceedings" no witnesses can be heard because there's no time for this. Instead, you provide the court with affidavits in which you swear under penalty of perjury that everything you state in this affidavit is true.

But now we have an extremely important additional piece of evidence, thanks to journalist Roger Bittel from Switzerland, who tenaciously went after the authorities and agencies with a power of attorney from me to get them to turn over the now infamous "dossier" which the then Secretary of State Annalena Baerbock, who is now president of the UN's General Assembly, refused to give us.

He finally got it and it turns out that it really does include all the info about political persecution and abduction. Tellingly, however, out of the 22 pages, a full two-third are blacked out so that you can't read a thing.

But despite this, it is now very clear from the legible parts that this document amounts to a confession by the federal government and its stooges from the BKA and the domestic intelligence agency that my case is, indeed, one of political persecution combined with an abduction.

And that's because those few pages that are legible give you a pretty good taste of what's to come when we finally get the complete unblackened, unredacted file.

First of all:

The Attorney General's office is not involved at all, as it would have been had this been a real criminal case. Rather, this document was compiled by the Department of the Interior, which is in charge of both the domestic intelligence service and the BKA, the equivalent of the FBI.

They, however, are in charge of the unconstitutional political persecution of people. In particular, the domestic intelligence service has long been suspected of being a mere political tool for the government to protect itself from criticism. It is the only domestic intelligence service in the world that openly spies on and terrorizes its own population. These days, their main occupation - apart from keeping me in prison - is demonizing and terrorizing the by far most popular German political party, the AFD, the only party whose representatives were invited to attend President Trump's inauguration.

Before this backdrop, it is clear that they have a real incentive to keep a lid on all the crimes they committed with the help of the BKA, as they will be immediately disbanded and abolished as a domestic terrorist organization when all of this becomes known among even wider parts of the German population.

The legible parts of the BKA dossier are nothing but blatant lies.

They state, for example, that I was deported from Mexico by the Mexican migration authority, when even that article with my photo in a Mexican paper states the opposite, that it was the Germans who wanted me brought to Germany because of my Corona investigation.

Plus:

The migration agency's director and deputy director will testify in a court of law that it was, indeed, "the Germans" who wanted me brought to Germany and to ask for a fake deportation order, and that the Mexicans had absolutely nothing against me whatsoever.

This, too, is included with all its details in both the civil complaint and the motion for a preliminary injunction. The dossier even states that I had not asked the German Embassy or the consulate in Tijuana for help, when the fact that I did is even documented by the Mexican migration agency. And both the director and the deputy of the migration agency will testify to this.

We are 100% certain that as soon as we get the complete unredacted file, we will have the government's confession or admission that they did abduct me for political persecution.

By the way, not one of the deep state's German cartel parties cared about my case, only the AfD did.

One of their members of the German Bundestag, an attorney named Dr. Rainer Rothfus, who wrote to them demanding to know why, as had been told to him by a whistleblower, neither I nor my defense lawyers had received a complete and unredacted copy of the government's dossier on me, and that their refusal to do so violates both European and German law.

Before this backdrop, we must of course be ready to expect our motion for a preliminary injunction to be rejected by one of the deep state's puppets without a hearing and without any reasons.

But that doesn't matter as we are now moving forward faster and faster on all fronts.

We will immediately appeal such a ruling and of course, publish it, and there's nothing that can keep the actual criminal complaint from going to trial where then everything will come to light anyway.

So it's high time for all those judges, prosecutors and other people who work for the BKA, the domestic intelligence service, the Department of the Interior and the State Department, and who thus far have had a bad taste in their mouth, but remained silent to come clean and join our ranks.

Last chance, because: We not only have an extremely strong case now, but we also have extremely strong support from the US and now even from Mexico.

I'm ending this statement with what a friend wrote to me on a postcard from Guadaloupe:

"The day is near when this is simply over."

And I leave you with Take That song "Never forget".

I'll see you all very, very soon, my friends.