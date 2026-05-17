Seba Terribilini

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
5h

Well done Reiner. And I just watched the excellent interview of Inka and two other ladies on Elsa’s Substack. What a top wife you have!

Good jokes at the end of your report!

So good that the great journalist/commentator Brian Gerrish from the UK’s best genuinely-independent news service UK Column is visiting you in Germany now.

Free Reiner Fuellmich!

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Peter G Burke's avatar
Peter G Burke
5h

What an amazing man after all they have put him and his wife through he still retains his humor . In truth they lost the battle the day the falsely arrested him and they know it .

Best wishes and the world needs more brave men like you Mr Rriner Fuelmich.

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