PLEASE SIGN AND SHARE WIDELY!

🛑 ⚠️ 🛑 IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT DONATIONS 🛑 ⚠️ 🛑

👉 IF YOU WISH TO MAKE A DONATION FOR REINER PLEASE DONATE HERE:

-Givesendgo campaign:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

-Stripe:

https://icic.law/en/support/

-Bank transfers:

For direct bank transfers, please specify the desired purpose and/or reason for the donation (example: “for legal expenses of defense proceedings” or “donation for discretionary use” or similar).

Donations will be only used as specified.

IBAN: DE44 8206 4088 0002 2241 86

BIC: GENODEF1ESA

Bank: VR Bank Ihre Heimatbank e. G.

Account owner: Gisela Pelzer, Bebra, Germany (ICIC accounting)

👉 Please don’t forget to send letters or postcards to Reiner:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards may be sent to this address.

No books or parcels/packages.

However, stamps may be included.

👉 For an overview of Reiner’s case, please read:

“THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH”

🇬🇧 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171347044

🇩🇪 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171350306

🇮🇹 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171341951

🇫🇷 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-176302692

🙏❤️ THANK YOU ❤️🙏

https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/demand-independent-inquiry-immediate-release-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich-before-its-our-turn