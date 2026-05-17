ANDREW BRIDGEN CALLS FOR EVERYONE TO GET BEHIND THE CAMPAIGN TO FREE DR. REINER FUELLMICH!

🟥 In September 2025 Philippe Carillo and myself published a video compilation, in which 41 VIPs from around the world call for the immediate release of DR. REINER FUELLMICH!

Andrew Bridgen - MP & Former Member of the Conservative Party with a Microbiology Degree - was one of the Vips who agreed to be part of our project.

Andrew has ever since been one of Reiner’s biggest advocates and I would like to express my gratitude to him for his ongoing support.

🟥 You can watch the full vídeo here: 👇

https://youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared

🟥 Philippe Carillo and myself are teaming up again to produce a documentary about Reiner’s persecution.

🟥 THE OFFICIAL TRAILER IS AVAILABLE IN THE FOLLOWING LANGUAGES:

👉 ENGLISH 🇬🇧

https://youtu.be/y3AmnOFOr_Q

👉 GERMAN 🇩🇪

https://youtu.be/StYal5OWAKw

👉 FRENCH 🇫🇷

https://youtu.be/_D973IhsRuQ

👉 ITALIAN 🇮🇹

https://youtu.be/kaZntcX7HeM

👉 SPANISH 🇪🇸

https://youtu.be/S0qldCfeyqM

🟥 FOR THE FILM’S PRODUCTION PROGRESS UPDATES PLEASE FOLLOW US:

👉On Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586238847910

👉On X:

https://x.com/FreeReinerFilm

THANK YOU FOR SHARING 🙏❤️