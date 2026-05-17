ANDREW BRIDGEN CALLS FOR EVERYONE TO GET BEHIND THE CAMPAIGN TO FREE DR. REINER FUELLMICH!

🟥 In September 2025 Philippe Carillo and myself published a video compilation, in which 41 VIPs from around the world call for the immediate release of DR. REINER FUELLMICH!
Andrew Bridgen - MP & Former Member of the Conservative Party with a Microbiology Degree - was one of the Vips who agreed to be part of our project.
Andrew has ever since been one of Reiner’s biggest advocates and I would like to express my gratitude to him for his ongoing support.
🟥 You can watch the full vídeo here: 👇
https://youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared
🟥 Philippe Carillo and myself are teaming up again to produce a documentary about Reiner’s persecution.
🟥 THE OFFICIAL TRAILER IS AVAILABLE IN THE FOLLOWING LANGUAGES:
👉 ENGLISH 🇬🇧
👉 GERMAN 🇩🇪
👉 FRENCH 🇫🇷
👉 ITALIAN 🇮🇹
👉 SPANISH 🇪🇸
🟥 FOR THE FILM’S PRODUCTION PROGRESS UPDATES PLEASE FOLLOW US:
👉On Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586238847910
👉On X:
THANK YOU FOR SHARING 🙏❤️