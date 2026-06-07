BRAUNSCHWEIG HIGH COURT LIFTS TELEPHONE RESTRICTIONS ON REINER FUELLMICH
The Braunschweig High Court has lifted the severe restrictions on communication imposed on Dr Reiner Fuellmich.
🟥 Particularly explosive:
The ruling explicitly mentions conversations with Roger Bittel and publications on “Bittel TV”.
Bremervörde Prison had argued:
Interviews,
telephone calls,
and public statements
would jeopardise the “security and order of the institution”.
🟥 THE HIGHER REGIONAL COURT NOW CLEARLY CONTRADICTS THIS.
🟥 The court makes it clear:
Criticism of courts, authorities or public prosecutors is NOT automatically sufficient to severely restrict telephone rights.
🟥 Also noteworthy:
The Higher Regional Court states, in essence:
Even if individual statements might be punishable by law, this by no means justifies blanket bans on communication.
🟥 Particularly important:
The prison even argued on the grounds of ‘reintegration’.
However, the Higher Regional Court makes it clear:
Reintegration is not at all a purpose of pre-trial detention.
🟥 The court criticises:
the lack of specific risks,
blanket assertions,
insufficient reasoning.
🟥 The costs of the proceedings will now be borne by the state.
The ruling is a clear legal defeat for the measures taken so far against Reiner Fuellmich.
Interesting:
The Higher Regional Court explicitly mentions the publications on Bittel TV — but NEVERTHELESS overturns the measures.
This sends a strong signal in support of freedom of communication and freedom of the press, including in the context of pre-trial detention.
Credit: ROGER BITTEL of BITTEL TV
🟪 For those who would like to know why Reiner had been silenced, here’s my article on what happened back in October 2025:
https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-183993992?r=4csp6z&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action
Thank you for that good news!
Great news. Hope it's a sign of even better news to come