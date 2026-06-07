The Braunschweig High Court has lifted the severe restrictions on communication imposed on Dr Reiner Fuellmich.

🟥 Particularly explosive:

The ruling explicitly mentions conversations with Roger Bittel and publications on “Bittel TV”.

Bremervörde Prison had argued:

Interviews,

telephone calls,

and public statements

would jeopardise the “security and order of the institution”.

🟥 THE HIGHER REGIONAL COURT NOW CLEARLY CONTRADICTS THIS.

🟥 The court makes it clear:

Criticism of courts, authorities or public prosecutors is NOT automatically sufficient to severely restrict telephone rights.

🟥 Also noteworthy:

The Higher Regional Court states, in essence:

Even if individual statements might be punishable by law, this by no means justifies blanket bans on communication.

🟥 Particularly important:

The prison even argued on the grounds of ‘reintegration’.

However, the Higher Regional Court makes it clear:

Reintegration is not at all a purpose of pre-trial detention.

🟥 The court criticises:

the lack of specific risks,

blanket assertions,

insufficient reasoning.

🟥 The costs of the proceedings will now be borne by the state.

The ruling is a clear legal defeat for the measures taken so far against Reiner Fuellmich.

Interesting:

The Higher Regional Court explicitly mentions the publications on Bittel TV — but NEVERTHELESS overturns the measures.

This sends a strong signal in support of freedom of communication and freedom of the press, including in the context of pre-trial detention.

Credit: ROGER BITTEL of BITTEL TV





🟪 For those who would like to know why Reiner had been silenced, here’s my article on what happened back in October 2025:

https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-183993992?r=4csp6z&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action