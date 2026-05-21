BRIAN GERRISH OF THE UK COLUMN VISITS DR. REINER FUELLMICH IN PRISON

I reached out to Brian Gerrish some time ago asking if he could help us get the word out about Reiner’s plight.

He immediately replied that he was willing to look into Reiner‘s case.

In the meantime I had already planned a trip to Germany with Maria Pia Ambrosetti (MP Tessin) who has always supported Reiner in every possible manner.

I spontaneously asked Brian if he would consider joining us in Germany and, in the blink of an eye, flights and hotels were booked.

Brian flew to Bremen airport, where we decided to meet.

We spent the evening prior to visiting Reiner in Bremen's the magnificent historic center.

The first question I asked at the hotel check-in desk was:

“Where is the Roland Statue located?”

Well it turned out that our hotel was just a few steps away from the market place, where the statue stands tall in the middle of the square.

I was curious to see it because Reiner had mentioned it a few times and in one of his statements he wrote the following words:

“Every time we (Reiner and his father) stood in front of the statue of that famous knight - the Roland of Bremen - my father said, this is the symbol of justice and freedom.

And that, justice and freedom, is what all men must cherish, as without justice and freedom there can be no peace”.

We spent Friday in the beautiful town of Bremen where we took some very nice pictures and videos.

In the late afternoon we headed towards Bremervörde.

On Saturday morning we finally got the opportunity to visit Reiner at the Bremervörde Prison.

We were there a half an hour earlier than our designated time in order to get through all the security checks.

Once again I must say that we were welcomed by very kind prison officers.

After the security checks were carried out we were finally taken to the “meeting room” which I would describe as a sort of cafeteria with vending machines where you can get coffee and snacks.

Reiner was sitting at a table and was waiting for us!

The first thing I told him after I asked how he was doing was that we had visited beautiful Bremen, his native town.

He asked us if we had been able to see the Roland Statue.

He had a big smile on his face when we said: “Yes, we did”.

As usual, the time went by quickly and soon we had to leave.

Before leaving I told him to stay strong, and that thousands of people support and truly love him!

Reiner is coping with this difficult situation egregiously and he is always very optimistic.

He is a warrior of light, a real fighter and a true HERO.

Let’s unite and get him freed!

Seba Terribilini