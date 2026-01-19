Playback speed
Calin Georgescu, Former UN Executive and Club of Rome Member, and his wife Cristela call for the immediate release of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Seba Terribilini's avatar
Seba Terribilini
Jan 19, 2026

👉 WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

https://youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared

👉 IF YOU WANT TO HELP DR. REINER FUELLMICH IN HIS LEGAL BATTLE:

-Givesendgo campaign:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

-Stripe:

https://icic.law/en/support/

-Bank transfers:

For direct bank transfers, please specify the desired purpose and/or reason for the donation (example: “for legal expenses of defense proceedings” or “donation for discretionary use” or similar).

Donations will be only used as specified.

IBAN: DE44 8206 4088 0002 2241 86

BIC: GENODEF1ESA

Bank: VR Bank Ihre Heimatbank e. G.

Account owner: Gisela Pelzer, Bebra, Germany (ICIC accounting)

👉 Please don’t forget to send letters or postcards to Reiner:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards may be sent to this address.

No books or parcels/packages.

However, stamps may be included.

👉 For an overview of Reiner’s case, please read:

“THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH”

by Seba Terribilini

🇬🇧 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171347044

🇩🇪 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171350306

🇮🇹 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171341951

🇫🇷 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-176302692

👉 If you wish to connect with us on Social Media, you can find us here:

PHILIPPE

https://www.facebook.com/pcarillofilmmaker

SEBA

https://www.facebook.com/share/1KB7dX7ZFn/?mibextid=wwXIfr

SEBA’s Substack:

https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini

👉 Timecodes for the Contributions:

00:00 Philippe Carillo – Documentary Film Director & Investigative Journalist - Vanuatu

00:58 Carlo Maria Viganò – Archbishop – Italy

02:52 Dr. Bryan Ardis – Author, Host of The Dr. Ardis Show, Founder of HealingfortheAGES.com, CEO of Naturewins.com – USA

05:34 John O’Looney – Funeral Director – UK

06:20 Greg Reese – Writer & Producer – USA

08:23 Dexter Ryneveldt – Attorney at Law – South Africa

09:41 Mary Holland – Esq. CEO, Children’s Health Defense, ChildrensHealthDefense.org – USA

10:26 Dr. Simone Gold – MD, JD, Founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, The Trusted Name for Independent Information – USA

11:06 Charles Kovess – Professional speaker, Author, Executive Coach, Legal Strategist and Freedom Advocate – Australia

11:54 Călin Georgescu – Politician & Agronomist, Former UN Executive and Club of Rome Member – Romania

13:22 Cristela Georgescu – Author & Naturopathic Educator – Romania

15:15 Ana Garner – Attorney at Law – USA

17:04 Andrew Johnson – Computer Scientist and Physicist – UK

17:57 Bernd Bebenroth – “Bernie from Australia” – Australia

18:26 Dr. Gabriele Segalla – Biochemist & Independent Researcher - Author of 3-Peer-reviewed Publications of the danger of mRNA Vaccines – Italy

19:23 Tony Nikolic – Attorney at Law – Australia

20:41 Dr. Mark Trozzi – MD, Veteran of Emergency and Trauma Medicine and a leader in the Canadian struggle against corruption and abuse in our medical system – Canada

21:50 Peter König – Economist and Geopolitical Analyst – worked for over 30 years for the World Bank and the WHO – Switzerland

23:41 Dr. Soňa Peková – MD, PhD, Head of the laboratory TILIA LABORATORIES s.r.o., Laboratory for Molecular Diagnostics – Czech Republic

25:58 Virginie de Araujo-Recchia – Attorney at Law – France

27:14 Andrew Bridgen – Politician – Former MP & Former Member of the Conservative Party, Microbiology Degree – UK

28:54 Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi – Microbiologist & Epidemiologist – Germany

29:59 Elsa Schieder - Phd, Writer, Poet & Coach - Truth Summit & Full Flourishing – Canada

34:16 Tjaša Vuzem – Founder of the Slovenian Lawyers for Enlightenment – Slovenia

37:28 Todd Callender – Attorney at Law – USA

39:35 Paul Craig Roberts – Former Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury and Former Editor & Columnist for the Wall Street Journal – USA

40:34 Celia Farber – Investigative Reporter & Journalist – Publisher of The Truth Barrier atceliafarber.substack.com – USA

43:36 Dr. Tess Lawrie – MBBCh, Phd, Director EbMCsquared CIC and Steering Committee Member at World Council for Health – UK

44:53 Meredith Miller – Holistic coach and Author – USA

45:57 Maria Pia Ambrosetti – MP Tessin – Switzerland

47:18 Dr. Christina Baum – Dentist and Member of the German Bundestag – Germany

48:23 David Sorensen – Author & Researcher – USA

49:33 Dr. Graham Lyons – Micronutrients Scientist, PhD – Australia

50:50 Dr. Thomas Külken – Medical Doctor – Germany

51:55 Sally Beck – Independent Journalist – UK

52:44 Honorable John Salong – Member of Parliament – Vanuatu

54:45 Margaret Anna Alice – Writer & Blogger at MargaretAnnaAlice.com – USA

55:48 Gigi Foster – Professor of Economics at the University of New South Wales in Sydney –Australia

56:44 Honorable Andrew Napuat – Member of the Parliament - Minister of Internal Affairs –Vanuatu

57:53 Dr. Ariyana Love – Naturopathic Doctor, Veteran Journalist, Goodwill Ambassador to Palestine, Scientific Medical Researcher, Patent Reviewer, Jab detox expert - Publisher at drloveariyana.substack.com – USA

59:14 Shabnam Palesa Mohamed – World Council for Health - Lawyers Against the NWO – South Africa

1:02:13 Senator Malcolm Roberts – Malcolm’s passion for freedom, responsibility and service are his guiding principles for his work as a Senator for Queensland - Australia

1:03:15 Seba Terribilini – Activist, Writer & Video Producer - Switzerland

