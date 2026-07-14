Dr. Astrid Stückelberger, PD, PhD, MSc, is a scientist, academic, and internationally recognized expert in global health, policy, ethics, and human rights, with a career spanning academia, international organizations, and advisory roles to governments, the European Union, and multilateral institutions.

She has held teaching and research leadership positions at the University of Geneva and the University of Lausanne, as well as Professor at Swiss universities of applied sciences and invited professor at institutions abroad.

For more than 15 years, until 2021, she also served as Professor of Global Health and Development for the SIT World Learning semester program for American university students in Switzerland.

Her work focuses on global health governance, evidence-based policy, and the ethical and legal dimensions of public health, with particular attention to the implementation of the International Health Regulations in public health emergencies.

She has collaborated extensively with United Nations agencies and other international partners, contributing to policy development, training, and interdisciplinary research.

Dr. Stückelberger began her career in population health research and later held key leadership positions, including research direction at the University of Geneva and leadership roles in national research programmes supporting evidence-based policy.

She co-founded a Geneva-based international network in collaboration with WHO and UN agencies, which contributed to international dialogue on evidence-based policy issues and received recognition from the United Nations Secretary-General.

At the United Nations, she has represented academic organizations and contributed to work on the right to health, human rights, and intergenerational equity.

She has also chaired NGO committees, where she helped advance ethical and human rights-based approaches to health and public policy.

Since 2020, her work has increasingly addressed global health governance, legal accountability, and the ethical limits of crisis and emergency response. She has contributed expert analyses and testimony to international legal and policy discussions concerning public health measures and regulatory frameworks.

As accomplished author, she has published more than 200 scientific articles, policy reports, book chapters, and books, and continues to contribute to public and scientific discourse.



In her interview for the film “FREE REINER” Dr. Stückelberger uncovers the dark side of the WHO and the enormous influence of Bill Gates within it.

We cannot reveal too much, but what's important to know is that we will publish Dr. Stückelberger’s full interview immediately after the release of the film.

Stay tuned for new updates on “FREE REINER”- The Film!

🟥 THE OFFICIAL TRAILER IS AVAILABLE IN THE FOLLOWING LANGUAGES:

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👉 SWEDISH 🇸🇪

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👉 DANISH 🇩🇰

https://youtu.be/S5cHhR1eBwU

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