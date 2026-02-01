DR. GRAHAM LYONS FROM AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 TALKS ABOUT THE PERSECUTION OF REINER FUELLMICH

When legal clowns enter a courtroom, they don’t provide justice. The court becomes a circus.

Anyone who has studied the case of Reiner Fuellmich knows that it represents an egregious miscarriage of justice, a clear case of persecution by the State, i.e. the German government, i.e. “the system of control”.

Reiner dared to expose their Coronahoax and its deadly so-called “vaccination”, and thus he is a political prisoner.

This is also a classic example of satanic inversion.

Bad actors abound and they have escaped justice to date and walk free in Germany, while Reiner, a hero for exposing the Convid1984 atrocity, languishes in prison, “convicted” on a bogus charge.

Let us have some word-play with several of these bad actors.

As an example of a Covid criminal within “the medical system”, who better than “Professor” Christian Drosten, head of “Virology” at the famous Charite Berlin.

This Big Pharma (“Harma”) operative promoted the fraudulent so-called “Covid PCR test”, via a paper he co-authored that was not subject to peer review.

It does not detect the SARS CoV2 “virus”…or any other for that matter. SARS exists only as a computer model: it is merely an “in silico virus”.

Nevertheless, this “test” formed the foundation of the whole “pandemic”, which was just a pandemic of false positives, used to “justify” the deployment of the dangerous Covax, which has killed at least 150 million people to date worldwide, and counting.

Thus Christian Drosten has much blood on his hands. His eponymous Christian name is surely a misnomer, not being reflected in his behaviour. His surname on the other hand is appropriate: “dross” in English means “worthless, rubbish”.

Let us not forget the German “intelligence service”, whose operatives kidnapped Reiner in Mexico, and exhibited a dumb ability to follow unlawful, wicked orders, rather than even a moderate level of intelligence.

Now let us examine Reiner’s court experience. In Australia, we would deem it a “kangaroo court”, which demeans a noble creature. Perhaps it might be a “wolfen court” in Germany, which demeans another noble creature. His betrayal by former colleagues and even friends was disgraceful.

Viviane Fischer, Antonia Fischer, Justus (“Justice”? Not!) Hoffmann and Marcel Templin should hang their heads in shame.

They not only stole the donations to the Corona Investigative Committee that Reiner had protected, but Reiner’s house sale proceeds as well…and they had the audacity, the chutzpah, to collaborate with the German government and accuse Reiner himself of this crime.

Attorney Templin surely provides a copybook example, a veritable Templ-ate, of how to fleece a client.

Prosecutor John was parachuted in (from where? “John” doesn’t sound very German to me) to “deal with” Reiner when the original prosecutor decided that Reiner had no case to answer.

And when Judge Schindler consulted his “List of possible crimes to pin on Reiner”, in collaboration with “John”, they surely were using the Lavrentiy Beria playbook, which can be reduced to the infamous “Show me the man and I will show you the crime”.

Let us hope that “Covid karma” is visited upon all of these bad actors in this epic, excruciating drama, which discredits the country of Germany.

And Reiner, how your spirits must have been buoyed by the recent visits of Andrew Bridgen, Djamila Le Pair, Susan Stanfield, Hendrik Sodenkamp, Anselm Lenz and Seba Terribilini.

Best wishes from Graham in South Australia.

❤️🙏THANK YOU GRAHAM 🙏❤️