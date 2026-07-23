Dr. Reiner Fuellmich “CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY”

In this video, published on September 15, 2021, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich summarizes the Corona Investigative Committee's findings up to that point.

“If I had been told this a year ago, I would not have considered it to be possible.

Now, after questioning hundreds of experts, it is clear beyond doubt and provable: at no time was it about health."

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, September 2021

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had to be stopped, not because he had illegally embezzled funds, but because he had gathered all the evidence of what will be remembered as:

“the greatest crime ever perpetrated against humanity,”

and he was ready to act.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is without a shadow of a doubt a political prisoner and has been illegally detained for nearly three years!

We call for everyone around the world to support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in every possible manner and get behind the campaign to free him.

👉 IF YOU WANT TO HELP DR. REINER FUELLMICH IN HIS LEGAL BATTLE:

-Givesendgo campaign:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

-Stripe:

https://icic.law/en/support/

-Bank transfers:

For direct bank transfers, please specify the desired purpose and/or reason for the donation (example: “for legal expenses of defense proceedings” or “donation for discretionary use” or similar).

Donations will be only used as specified.

IBAN: DE44 8206 4088 0002 2241 86

BIC: GENODEF1ESA

Bank: VR Bank Ihre Heimatbank e. G.

Account owner: Gisela Pelzer, Bebra, Germany (ICIC accounting)

👉 Please don’t forget to send letters or postcards to Reiner:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards may be sent to this address.

No books or parcels/packages.

However, stamps may be included.

👉 For an overview of Reiner’s case, please read:

“THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH”

🇬🇧 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171347044

🇩🇪 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171350306

🇮🇹 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171341951

🇫🇷 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-176302692

🇵🇹 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-194106209

🙏🙏 PLEASE SHARE WIDELY 🙏🙏