Reiner Fuellmich is described by many people as a modern Hero.

He is indeed.

His unconditional love for Humanity, his altruism and his unfaltering quest for justice are impossible to ignore.

Reiner is a man of honour.

His integrity is undeniable.

He is so incorruptible that he became the biggest threat to the globalists and their heinous plans.

For this reason Reiner had to be silenced and locked up, but the dark forces which did that, made a big mistake.

Imprisoning and silencing him raised awareness around the world.

People are not only waking up but are finally coming together.

As tragic as it is, his enormous sacrifice is working miracles right now.

God’s people, pure-hearted human beings, are finally uniting to free Reiner.

And freeing Reiner means freeing Humanity.

Something no one else was capable of.

But Reiner did it.

Souls are reuniting in the final battle of Good vs. evil, and we all know that this is the only possible way we have to defeat the dark forces, which have reigned for far too long over this world, and to hurl them once and for all, back to hell where they belong.

Reiner’s strength gives us strength.

Reiner’s courage gives us courage.

Reiner’s hope gives us hope.

Reiner’s tenacity gives us tenacity.

His incredible investigative work during the dark times of the plandemic saved millions of persons from allowing themselves to be injected with a poison.

Unfortunately this caused Reiner to lose nearly everything: his personal freedom, his money, his home, his law firm, and his pension.

But not his perseverance.

Reiner did so much for Humanity, and despite his being unjustly behind bars, he is still doing so.

It is time we do something for him.

Reiner needs us now, more than ever.

We call for everyone around the world to support Reiner Fuellmich in every possible manner and get behind the campaign to free him.

Every single human being on this earth should honour this wonderful man, who took on an enormous sacrifice in order to protect us.

Minutes before he was sentenced he addressed his audience and said:

“ONE FOR ALL, ALL FOR ONE !”

Let’s show him what WE THE PEOPLE ARE CAPABLE OF!

Seba Terribilini & Cynthia Salatino

🛑 HOW TO SUPPORT REINER:

👉 share his story, available in four languages:

🇬🇧 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171347044

🇩🇪 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171350306

🇮🇹 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171341951

🇫🇷 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-176302692

👉 send him a letter or a postcard:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards may be sent to this address.

No books or parcels/packages.

However, stamps may be included.

👉 support him financially:

-GiveSendGo campaign:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

-Stripe:

https://icic.law/en/support/

-Bank transfers:

For direct bank transfers, please specify the desired purpose and/or reason for the donation (example: “for legal expenses of defense proceedings” or “donation for discretionary use” or similar).

Donations will be only used as specified.

IBAN: DE44 8206 4088 0002 2241 86

BIC: GENODEF1ESA

Bank: VR Bank Ihre Heimatbank e. G.

Account owner: Gisela Pelzer, Bebra, Germany (ICIC accounting)

👉 join the FREE REINER FUELLMICH COMMUNITY INTERNATIONAL:

👉 on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/share/g/17RDKtgijD/

👉 on X:

https://x.com/FreeFuellmich?t=z16HaxHqhQdOyTEK2Lb1OQ&s=09

🙏❤️ THANK YOU ❤️🙏