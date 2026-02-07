Reiner Fuellmich was placed in solitary confinement from June 2024 to December 2024, in complete violation of the rules established by the United Nations on detention and isolation!

During these six months, he was not allowed any contact with his fellow inmates. The stated reason for this measure was that Fuellmich, in conversing with his fellow inmates, was giving them legal tips, something his incarcerators could not tolerate.

He was forced to eat alone, to spend his daily one-hour outdoors in complete solitude and was not allowed to use the gym.

Even his use of the telephone was restricted, and he was only allowed to make calls when the other inmates had returned to their cells.

Sometimes he had to choose between taking a shower or having his one hour outdoor activity.

On top of that, he was often denied medical care.

From June 10, 2024, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was escorted by armed security officers in armored vehicles from the prison to the court and back.

In addition to handcuffs attached to a belt, he was also put in ankle shackles and asked to wear a bulletproof vest, the latter of which he declined to wear, for which he was forced to sign a liability release.

He was also subjected to a full body search after each court hearing!

On September 2, 2024, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich received the sad news of his mother's death. He was aware that it was only a matter of time and for this reason had asked the prison authorities to be taken to Bremen so that he could say goodbye to her.

The prison would have granted him this request, but only on the condition that he would have to visit her in handcuffs and shackles, accompanied by armed penitentiary guards.

Unwilling to subject his mother to additional suffering during their final moments together, Reiner did not accept those terms.

Even at the cost of never seeing his mother again, he was not willing to subject her to the further anguish of seeing her son in chains.

He was not even allowed to attend her funeral.

During a long break in the hearings between September and October 2024, Reiner's detention conditions worsened when a young man with serious mental health issues was moved into the cell next to his.

According to Fuellmich, there were numerous empty cells that could have been assigned to this young man. Probably suffering from schizophrenia, this inmate screamed, cried, and talked to himself both day and night. He turned the volume of the radio up loud and often threw objects at the wall dividing the two cells.

From that moment on, it became impossible for Reiner to sleep at night and concentrate on his defense during the day.

In conjunction with this very long break, communication between Fuellmich and his lawyers was deliberately made difficult by the prison management.

Remember, Fuellmich never had access to the internet, did not have a computer, and did not have access to his files; all of which did not facilitate his situation in any way and the preparation of his defense was thus intentionally hindered.

The inhumane treatment, which Fuellmich was subjected to – and in part still is – and the manner in which the trial against him has been conducted, casts enormous shadows over the German judicial system and respect for fundamental rights.

We have, without a shadow of a doubt, witnessed the biggest judicial scandal in Germany, a blatant miscarriage of justice, where the intelligence service has constructed and used a “case” against Reiner Fuellmich in order to silence one of the most important voices of the resistance.

