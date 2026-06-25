More and more people are realising that Reiner Fuellmich was disallowed an honest and proper application of the rule of law, starting with his kidnapping, disguised as a deportation when he was in Mexico and then changed to an extradition after he was arrested at Frankfurt airport.

His arrest was based upon an illegal and completely false European arrest warrant, based itself on a totally false criminal complaint.

Reiner Fuellmich was jailed unlawfully and was denied a fair and impartial trial.

The fact that the defence witnesses were not allowed to testify and that 95% of the motions presented by the defence lawyers to introduce evidence, were rejected, makes the whole seem like an inquisition rather than a regular proceeding.

On top of that judge Schindler invented a new charge when he found himself with nothing to pin on Reiner, after the defense lawyers dismantled the original charge of illegal loans.

No one should ever forget that Reiner Fuellmich was put in solitary confinement for six months and was subjected to a series of punitive measures that fall under the definition of white torture.

As already mentioned, Reiner’s case is gaining visibility by the day, in fact:

👉 On May 16, 2026 Brian Gerrish of the UK Column visited Reiner Fuellmich at Bremervörde prison and recently published an extraordinary Reportage of two and a half hours.

https://youtu.be/QNIPh9ZrhoA?si=CCSvZ-ls0xGDa9CZ

👉 On May 19, 2026 Leland Lehrman, MAHA Consultant, visited Reiner Fuellmich at Bremervörde prison and wrote an extended report.

https://thefullmichfiles.pages.dev/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

👉 On June 12, 2026 Ginger Breggin and her husband Dr. Peter Breggin - who was interviewed by Reiner several times - dedicated their entire show bringing up Reiner’s plight.

https://substack.com/@drpeterbreggin/note/p-201664666?r=4csp6z&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Reiner Fuellmich is without a shadow of a doubt a political prisoner, and his kangaroo court trial will be remembered as one of the biggest miscarriages of justice ever seen in Germany.

It's high time that we all stood up for this man, who has suffered greatly, while simply trying to deliver truth to the world!

Please get behind the campaign to FREE REINER FUELLMICH!!

Seba Terribilini

&

Paul Gillard