Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi calls for the immediate release of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
In September 2025 Philippe Carillo and I published a video compilation, in which 41 VIPs from around the world call for the immediate release of DR. REINER FUELLMICH!
You can watch it here: 👇👇👇
https://youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared
🟪 DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI WAS ONE OF THE VIPs WHO AGREED TO PARTICIPATE.
Philippe Carillo and I are currently working on a documentary about Reiner’s persecution: “FREE REINER”.
🟪 THE OFFICIAL TRAILER IS AVAILABLE IN THE FOLLOWING LANGUAGES:
👉 ENGLISH 🇬🇧
👉 GERMAN 🇩🇪
👉 FRENCH 🇫🇷
👉 ITALIAN 🇮🇹
👉 SPANISH 🇪🇸
👉 DUTCH 🇳🇱
🟪 FOR THE FILM’S PRODUCTION PROGRESS UPDATES PLEASE FOLLOW US:
👉On Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586238847910
👉On X:
Sucharit & Reiner: great exposers of the coronahoax and the deadly covax.
Free Reiner!
Recuerdo éste valioso y muy solidario petitorio. Es indignante que el tiempo siga transcurriendo con todo lo que ello implica y para todos/das los que realmente queremos un planeta mejor. Por ésto y más, podemos afirmar que es el Assange alemán. Las injusticias y arbitrariedades siguen. Lo seguiremos permitiendo? Dios ampare a los justos e interceda...! 🌿☀️🌎🕊️☀️🌿