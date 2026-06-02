In September 2025 Philippe Carillo and I published a video compilation, in which 41 VIPs from around the world call for the immediate release of DR. REINER FUELLMICH!

You can watch it here: 👇👇👇

https://youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared

🟪 DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI WAS ONE OF THE VIPs WHO AGREED TO PARTICIPATE.

Philippe Carillo and I are currently working on a documentary about Reiner’s persecution: “FREE REINER”.

🟪 THE OFFICIAL TRAILER IS AVAILABLE IN THE FOLLOWING LANGUAGES:

👉 ENGLISH 🇬🇧

https://youtu.be/y3AmnOFOr_Q

👉 GERMAN 🇩🇪

https://youtu.be/StYal5OWAKw

👉 FRENCH 🇫🇷

https://youtu.be/_D973IhsRuQ

👉 ITALIAN 🇮🇹

https://youtu.be/kaZntcX7HeM

👉 SPANISH 🇪🇸

https://youtu.be/S0qldCfeyqM

👉 DUTCH 🇳🇱

https://youtu.be/kgoah7heu8M

🟪 FOR THE FILM’S PRODUCTION PROGRESS UPDATES PLEASE FOLLOW US:

👉On Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586238847910

👉On X:

https://x.com/FreeReinerFilm