Seba Terribilini

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
5h

Sucharit & Reiner: great exposers of the coronahoax and the deadly covax.

Free Reiner!

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Marcela Inés's avatar
Marcela Inés
4h

Recuerdo éste valioso y muy solidario petitorio. Es indignante que el tiempo siga transcurriendo con todo lo que ello implica y para todos/das los que realmente queremos un planeta mejor. Por ésto y más, podemos afirmar que es el Assange alemán. Las injusticias y arbitrariedades siguen. Lo seguiremos permitiendo? Dios ampare a los justos e interceda...! 🌿☀️🌎🕊️☀️🌿

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