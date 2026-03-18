📽️ 📽️ 📽️ FREE REINER - THE FILM  🎞️ 🎞️ 🎞️

Multi-award-winning documentary film director and investigative journalist Philippe Carillo and myself are teaming up to produce a documentary about Reiner’s persecution.

Philippe is reconstructing the most relevant aspects, including Reiner’s kidnapping from Mexico, his being jailed illegally based on a false European arrest warrant – itself based on a totally manufactured criminal complaint - and the scandalous sentencing after a demonstrably corrupt "legal process" at all levels.

The documentary will also highlight the terrible detention conditions Reiner was subjected to, in particular, the long list of punitive measures that fall under the definition of white torture.

We will also see who was responsible for taking away Reiner’s freedom of speech in October 2025 and why he is now allowed only two phone calls of 20 minutes per week with his wife.

Above all, this documentary exposes the profound level of corruption of the German judicial system and how the intentional disregard of the law is not compatible with the principles of a true democracy. It will also expose the key players who are accountable for these crimes.

Our goal is to reach as many film festivals as possible around the world, and we are planning to have our documentary premiere in Berlin.

It will be distributed on many platforms, such as Amazon Prime, and proposed to all TV stations worldwide. Soon after, it will be available on different social media platforms.

To make this important work a reality, we are asking for your support by sharing the trailer on your platforms as well as contributing to our GoFundMe campaign:

https://gofund.me/4747d6dfc

Should we raise more funds than needed, the remaining money will be made available to Reiner and to his wife, Inka.

Reiner has done so much for Humanity, and despite his being unjustly behind bars, he is still fighting for all of us.

And for justice.

It is time we take resolute action.

Reiner needs us now, more than ever.

We call for every one of you to support Reiner Fuellmich in every possible manner and get behind the campaign to free him.

Our warmest thank you.

Philippe Carillo & Seba Terribilini

🛑 THE FILM TRAILER is available on the following platforms:

👉Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586238847910

👉X:

https://x.com/FreeReinerFilm

👉YouTube:

https://youtu.be/y3AmnOFOr_Q

👉Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ExposureFilmsProductions

👉Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FvfCakBSQEkf/