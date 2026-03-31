🎥 FREE REINER - THE FILM 🎞️

🛑 PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE THE TRAILER!

🛑 FOR THE FILM’S PRODUCTION PROGRESS UPDATES PLEASE FOLLOW US:

👉On Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586238847910

👉On X:

https://x.com/FreeReinerFilm

🛑 The trailer is available in English with the following subtitles:

👉 ENGLISH

https://youtu.be/y3AmnOFOr_Q

👉GERMAN

https://youtu.be/at8JNS5vz68

👉FRENCH

https://youtu.be/3bPrrY2aIpQ

👉ITALIAN

https://youtu.be/ijhZ7xZ4L_k

👉SPANISH

https://youtu.be/ytj0siMjwGo

👉SLOVENIAN

https://youtu.be/GJnH2NpuS58

👉DUTCH

https://youtu.be/NumEcQtfypc

👉CZECH

https://youtu.be/Y6Y2SfGsyJo

👉SWEDISH

https://youtu.be/5uvAqDd0xnY

🛑 There is also an AI generated Version with German Voice Over: 👇

https://youtu.be/StYal5OWAKw

🛑 All versions are uploaded on the following platforms:

👉 YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@carillofilm

👉 Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/ExposureFilmsProductions

👉 Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3M7alZxUCqH0

🙏🙏🙏 Thank you 🙏🙏🙏