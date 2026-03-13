Seba Terribilini

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
8h

Corrupt bankers behind it…doesn’t surprise me!

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Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet's avatar
Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet
9h

I could never imagine Reiner being a Scientologist. Why even bring it up? Diversion?

However, that green bull could be a sign of bad connections with Baal-worshippers, leading to suspicion of "controlled opposition" of course.

The three parts from David A. Hughes about Reiner should of course also be systematically addressed! https://dhughes.substack.com/

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