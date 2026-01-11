John O’Looney, funeral director from the UK, together with other 40 VIPs, calls for the immediate release of DR. REINER FUELLMICH!

👉 WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

https://youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared

👉 IF YOU WANT TO HELP DR. REINER FUELLMICH IN HIS LEGAL BATTLE:

-Givesendgo campaign:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

-Stripe:

https://icic.law/en/support/

-Bank transfers:

For direct bank transfers, please specify the desired purpose and/or reason for the donation (example: “for legal expenses of defense proceedings” or “donation for discretionary use” or similar).

Donations will be only used as specified.

IBAN: DE44 8206 4088 0002 2241 86

BIC: GENODEF1ESA

Bank: VR Bank Ihre Heimatbank e. G.

Account owner: Gisela Pelzer, Bebra, Germany (ICIC accounting)

👉 Please don’t forget to send letters or postcards to Reiner:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards may be sent to this address.

No books or parcels/packages.

However, stamps may be included.

👉 For an overview of Reiner’s case, please read:

“THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH”

by Seba Terribilini

🇬🇧 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171347044

🇩🇪 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171350306

🇮🇹 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171341951

🇫🇷 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-176302692

👉 If you wish to connect with us on Social Media, you can find us here:

PHILIPPE

https://www.facebook.com/pcarillofilmmaker

SEBA

https://www.facebook.com/share/1KB7dX7ZFn/?mibextid=wwXIfr

SEBA’s Substack:

https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini

👉 Timecodes for the Contributions:

00:00 Philippe Carillo – Documentary Film Director & Investigative Journalist - Vanuatu

00:58 Carlo Maria Viganò – Archbishop – Italy

02:52 Dr. Bryan Ardis – Author, Host of The Dr. Ardis Show, Founder of HealingfortheAGES.com, CEO of Naturewins.com – USA

05:34 John O’Looney – Funeral Director – UK

06:20 Greg Reese – Writer & Producer – USA

08:23 Dexter Ryneveldt – Attorney at Law – South Africa

09:41 Mary Holland – Esq. CEO, Children’s Health Defense, ChildrensHealthDefense.org – USA

10:26 Dr. Simone Gold – MD, JD, Founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, The Trusted Name for Independent Information – USA

11:06 Charles Kovess – Professional speaker, Author, Executive Coach, Legal Strategist and Freedom Advocate – Australia

11:54 Călin Georgescu – Politician & Agronomist, Former UN Executive and Club of Rome Member – Romania

13:22 Cristela Georgescu – Author & Naturopathic Educator – Romania

15:15 Ana Garner – Attorney at Law – USA

17:04 Andrew Johnson – Computer Scientist and Physicist – UK

17:57 Bernd Bebenroth – “Bernie from Australia” – Australia

18:26 Dr. Gabriele Segalla – Biochemist & Independent Researcher - Author of 3-Peer-reviewed Publications of the danger of mRNA Vaccines – Italy

19:23 Tony Nikolic – Attorney at Law – Australia

20:41 Dr. Mark Trozzi – MD, Veteran of Emergency and Trauma Medicine and a leader in the Canadian struggle against corruption and abuse in our medical system – Canada

21:50 Peter König – Economist and Geopolitical Analyst – worked for over 30 years for the World Bank and the WHO – Switzerland

23:41 Dr. Soňa Peková – MD, PhD, Head of the laboratory TILIA LABORATORIES s.r.o., Laboratory for Molecular Diagnostics – Czech Republic

25:58 Virginie de Araujo-Recchia – Attorney at Law – France

27:14 Andrew Bridgen – Politician – Former MP & Former Member of the Conservative Party, Microbiology Degree – UK

28:54 Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi – Microbiologist & Epidemiologist – Germany

29:59 Elsa Schieder - Phd, Writer, Poet & Coach - Truth Summit & Full Flourishing – Canada

34:16 Tjaša Vuzem – Founder of the Slovenian Lawyers for Enlightenment – Slovenia

37:28 Todd Callender – Attorney at Law – USA

39:35 Paul Craig Roberts – Former Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury and Former Editor & Columnist for the Wall Street Journal – USA

40:34 Celia Farber – Investigative Reporter & Journalist – Publisher of The Truth Barrier atceliafarber.substack.com – USA

43:36 Dr. Tess Lawrie – MBBCh, Phd, Director EbMCsquared CIC and Steering Committee Member at World Council for Health – UK

44:53 Meredith Miller – Holistic coach and Author – USA

45:57 Maria Pia Ambrosetti – MP Tessin – Switzerland

47:18 Dr. Christina Baum – Dentist and Member of the German Bundestag – Germany

48:23 David Sorensen – Author & Researcher – USA

49:33 Dr. Graham Lyons – Micronutrients Scientist, PhD – Australia

50:50 Dr. Thomas Külken – Medical Doctor – Germany

51:55 Sally Beck – Independent Journalist – UK

52:44 Honorable John Salong – Member of Parliament – Vanuatu

54:45 Margaret Anna Alice – Writer & Blogger at MargaretAnnaAlice.com – USA

55:48 Gigi Foster – Professor of Economics at the University of New South Wales in Sydney –Australia

56:44 Honorable Andrew Napuat – Member of the Parliament - Minister of Internal Affairs –Vanuatu

57:53 Dr. Ariyana Love – Naturopathic Doctor, Veteran Journalist, Goodwill Ambassador to Palestine, Scientific Medical Researcher, Patent Reviewer, Jab detox expert - Publisher at drloveariyana.substack.com – USA

59:14 Shabnam Palesa Mohamed – World Council for Health - Lawyers Against the NWO – South Africa

1:02:13 Senator Malcolm Roberts – Malcolm’s passion for freedom, responsibility and service are his guiding principles for his work as a Senator for Queensland - Australia

1:03:15 Seba Terribilini – Activist, Writer & Video Producer - Switzerland