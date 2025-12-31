On December 21st I had the opportunity to visit REINER at Bremervörde prison in Northern Germany.

I was afraid I might not be strong enough but to my surprise I was able to gracefully deal with my emotions.

When I arrived at the prison reception, I immediately had a very different feeling from what I experienced in Göttingen, where I attended a couple of hearings and where I found hostility and coldness.

In Bremervörde I felt a much better energy.

Officers there were so friendly that I couldn’t believe it.

After undergoing the security check, I was asked to wait in a room, where I was joined by other visitors who were also waiting to visit someone.

The time simply didn’t seem to pass.

It felt as if I were there waiting for hours, but in truth it was only a matter of minutes.

While waiting, I was able to speak to the other people in the waiting room, and I told them about Reiner’s case.

They could not believe that this was happening in Germany. One of them could barely hold back her tears!

At 11:15 a security guard conducted us to the “meeting room”.

Once again, the situation was much better than what I had imagined. Do you have in mind what we normally see in movies?

This was nothing like that!

When the door opened, I immediately saw Reiner sitting at the first table waiting for me.

I must have covered 10 meters in two steps as I was so excited to meet my hero.

“My hero”.

Those were the first words I told him while I hugged him.

I then hugged him a second time, on behalf of the few people who knew I was coming to visit him.

We sat at the table and he told me that he had just played badminton and had taken a quick shower before coming to the meeting room.

I knew we only had one hour, so I constantly kept my eye on the clock.

We discussed many things. I had so many questions to ask him that I could have easily spent all day there.

At 12:14 and 30 seconds (!!) a prison officer asked us to start saying goodbye.

Reiner and I stood up, and while walking to the exit he told me: “you know, Seba? This is not about me. It’s about humanity.”

I couldn’t agree more.

Before leaving I told him to stay strong. I told him that he has millions of people who support him and who love him so much. I told him that we will not give up.

He was touched by my words and told me:

“no, we won’t give up, we are so strong!”

I gave him a huge hug and was about to leave when I heard Reiner say

“WE WILL GET THEM ALL!”

I saw a smile on his face as he said this, and I told him: “yes, we will get them all!”

I had to leave the visiting room, but I hated to leave him there, so instead of going downstairs with the others I stepped back and looked through the window where I saw him with the other inmates.

He saw me, and I gestured to him to be strong.

While he showed his inmate friends my “Free Reiner Fuellmich” sweatshirt, he smiled proudly.

At that point I had no choice but to leave.

Reiner is a Hero and I am sure that he will accomplish his mission.

He is a man of honour, his integrity is undeniable and he is incorruptible.

I have never met a person as pure-hearted as him and his unconditional love for Humanity, his altruism and his unfaltering quest for justice are impossible to ignore.

He is our greatest warrior of light and he deserves all of our support.

Every human being on this earth should be thankful for the huge sacrifice he has taken upon himself.

Reiner needs our help, now more than ever.

So please get behind the campaign to free him.

Together, we can do this!

Seba Terribilini

🛑 HOW TO SUPPORT REINER:

👉 share his story, available in four languages:

🇬🇧 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171347044

🇩🇪https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171350306

🇮🇹 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171341951

🇫🇷 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-176302692

👉 share the FREE REINER FUELLMICH video, where 41 VIPs from around the world ask for his immediate release:

https://youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared

👉 send him a letter or a postcard:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards may be sent to this address.

No books or parcels/packages.

However, stamps may be included.

👉 support him financially:

-GiveSendGo campaign:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

-Stripe:

https://icic.law/en/support/

-Bank transfers:

For direct bank transfers, please specify the desired purpose and/or reason for the donation (example: “for legal expenses of defense proceedings” or “donation for discretionary use” or similar).

Donations will be only used as specified.

IBAN: DE44 8206 4088 0002 2241 86

BIC: GENODEF1ESA

Bank: VR Bank Ihre Heimatbank e. G.

Account owner: Gisela Pelzer, Bebra, Germany (ICIC accounting)

👉 join the FREE REINER FUELLMICH COMMUNITY INTERNATIONAL:

👉 on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/share/g/17RDKtgijD/

👉 on X:

https://x.com/FreeFuellmich?t=z16HaxHqhQdOyTEK2Lb1OQ&s=09

❤️🙏 THANK YOU 🙏❤️