In front of the Bremervörde Prison a birthday party took place.

Reiner’s supporters played music and sang.

For those who don’t know, a huge birthday party had also been organised two years ago, but on May 3, 2024 (two days before his birthday) Reiner was transferred to another wing of the Rosdorf maximum-security prison and was put in solitary confinement for three days in order to prevent him from hearing and feeling the love of his supporters on May 5.

During those three days he was not even allowed to call his lawyers or his wife Inka.

This year, Reiner’s third birthday behind bars, in addition to the birthday celebration in Bremervörde, numerous peaceful protest actions took place in front of German Embassies and Consulates all over the world.

We the people demand an independent inquiry into Reiner’s case and his immediate release.

The goal of this action was not only to shed light on Reiner’s plight, but also to hand over more than 15,000 signatures that have been collected on a petition which was started a few months ago.

In some countries, the German Embassy / Consulate agreed to meet with one representative for the handing over of the signatures, but most of them refused or did not even reply to the official requests that were submitted beforehand.

The response, if any, was:

“You can send the signatures by mail.”

In The Hague the protest organiser was able to hand over the 15,000+ signatures as well as an additional 74,000+ from another petition which had been started some time ago in the Netherlands.

The Swiss representatives tried to hand over the 15,000+ as well as additional 25,000+ signatures from another petition that had been started in Germany some time ago, but unfortunately the handover did not take place and the representatives were told to send the signatures by mail.

In addition, the police in Bern did not like the participation of the Trychlers.

For those who don’t know who the Trychlers are, here is a brief explanation:

Trychlers are participants in a centuries-old Swiss-German alpine tradition. They march in rhythm while wearing massive, hand-forged brass cowbells strapped to their backs or waists.

The purpose of the deafening, rattling clamor is an ancient, pre-Christian custom designed to scare off evil spirits and demons.

Additional peaceful protest actions took place in the following countries:

Sidney, AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺

Melbourne, AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND 🇳🇿

Brussels, BELGIUM 🇧🇪

Copenhagen, DENMARK 🇩🇰

Stockholm, SWEDEN 🇸🇪

Rome, ITALY 🇮🇹

London, UK 🇬🇧

Thessaloniki, GREECE 🇬🇷

Montreal, CANADA 🇨🇦

Kelowna (BC), CANADA 🇨🇦

Toronto, CANADA 🇨🇦

Ottawa, CANADA 🇨🇦

Even if we were not allowed to hand over the petition’s signatures as we wished, I think that the various actions were a success.

We were given ample media coverage, both in television and in print.

I am sure that Reiner felt the love and the good energy coming from all his supporters worldwide, and this is what matters the most!

We won’t give up and we will continue to make our voices heard, loud and strong, until Reiner is released!

One for all, all for one!!!

Seba Terribilini