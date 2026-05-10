Seba Terribilini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eloise's avatar
Eloise
14h

BRAVO, everyone!

Reply
Share
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
14h

Well done to all involved, and what a good report of the day here, Seba…excellent photos. How typical of the cowardly, robotic “system players” in the embassies to not even bother meeting the protesters for the petition handover on this auspicious day.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Seba Terribilini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture