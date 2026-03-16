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Marcela Inés's avatar
Marcela Inés
13h

Muy estimado señor Seba ..! Aquí Casper que sigue la actividad del Dr. Reiner desde 2020 con el primer video que encontré "Money Talks". Tienes absolutamente razón en todo lo que informas siempre...! En vez de desgastarse ( como siempre) con tan buen y sólido fundamento, porqué no pasar directamente a denuncias y ( lo que corresponda) por daños y difamación? No sólo es tiempo y seguramente, dinero, el que se pierde, sino, también, el "foco" a todos .. Confundir, perder la fe en las personas... Ésto lo vienen realizando desde que lo arrestaron ( lo informé en el Substack del doctor). La comunidad internacional ha sido dañada, y retardado su avance, no sólo en las investigaciones científicas, ( lo sacaron del camino), sino, en el respeto y cariño que él se ganó día a día con su labor pedagógica. A Sukarit le hicieron lo mismo. Como idea, porqué no buscar y comparar éste Modus operandi en los países y realizar lo que legalmente hace falta? Debe sentarse precedente! Un cordial saludo y agradecimiento por tu tan valiosa información y difusión! 🙏❤️🇦🇷😊

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