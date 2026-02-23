The following petition is addressed to: German Bundestag / Petitions Committee.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, a respected international lawyer, has been held in pre-trial detention in Germany for over two years on controversial embezzlement charges that many consider politically motivated.

Important facts that should concern every citizen:

🛑 Irregular transfer from Mexico (October 2023)

Lured to Tijuana under false pretenses (passport & visa issues), detained without legal basis, and returned to Germany against his will, even though neither extradition nor deportation proceedings had taken place.

🛑 Over two years in pretrial detention

Including solitary confinement and conditions described as white torture, disproportionate for the accusation of a purely economic crime.

🛑 Irregularities in the trial

Suppression of evidence, obvious bias on the part of the judges, e.g., evident in the rejection of at least 30 motions for recusal, selective prosecution by the public prosecutor's office, and unequal treatment of other shareholders. Reclassification of the criminal charge with a change in the factual basis by the chamber in the course of the ongoing proceedings. A previous investigation by the Göttingen public prosecutor's office on the same subject (led by Chief Public Prosecutor Reinicke) was discontinued due to lack of criminal content.

🛑 Pending appeal proceedings

Fuellmich remains imprisoned in Bremervörde Prison while appeal proceedings are ongoing at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe.

This is not just about one man.

If the state can kidnap a lawyer from abroad, detain him for years without a fair trial, and suppress evidence—who is safe?

If it can happen to Reiner Fuellmich, are we next—every journalist, doctor, lawyer, or citizen who questions power?

To the petition:

