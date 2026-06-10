Seba Terribilini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcela Inés's avatar
Marcela Inés
1d

Mil gracias por compartirnos tan importante información! Un ser con una formidable formación! De ahora en más, será muy interesante conocer cuánto, concretamente, le han permitido llevar a la práctica, y, en tal caso, cuáles han sido los cambios y/o resultados. Muchas gracias nuevamente! Estoy a la espera del estreno o aviso del film free Reiner... ☀️🍀🥂🙏

Reply
Share
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
1d

From Queensland: Very well qualified to speak about Reiner’s case!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Seba Terribilini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture