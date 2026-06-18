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Marcela Inés's avatar
Marcela Inés
3h

Con todo respeto, es triste saber que precisó verlo en persona para corroborar. Supongo que doloroso, para quien está, como él, allí dentro. Los que estuvimos en sus canales de Telegram, vimos todo su material de ICIC, las humillantes audiencias y demás #@ de Rosdorf, personal uniformado y actitudes, y también, los canales de #@ donde se realizó campaña de desprestigio, tuvimos tiempo hasta, para pesar, comparar y salir de las dudas y telarañas que urdieron con pericia. Estamos muy lejos, en otros continentes. Pero muy cerca para escuchar y ver su tono de voz, su gestualidad, la nobleza de su carácter y temple digno. Mientras, ellos siguen dentro. Donde no es su lugar. Vergonzoso, casi 3 años dentro!

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Kathy M.'s avatar
Kathy M.
4h

Reiner holds my heartstrings. . 。・゜✭・.・✫゜・。.

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