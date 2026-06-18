🟥 Watch the video here: 👇👇👇

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/reiner-fuellmich-exclusive

Over the last 20 years, Brian Gerrish has visited a number of people in prison. Some he believed to be innocent, and some he knew to be guilty.

Whatever the crime or punishment, meeting a person in the austere setting of prison is a definitive experience.

In a one-hour meeting, the presence of a visitor is light in the darkness, and time goes very quickly indeed.

Alongside greetings and basic human interaction, there is little time for deep conversation.

There is, however, enough time to look into the eyes of somebody you have never met and make an instinctive human assessment as to whether you trust them or not.

Thanks to the dedicated work of supporters of Reiner Fuellmich, Brian was able to travel to Bremervörde, Germany, to visit Reiner in prison.

Reiner was the man who created the Corona Investigative Committee and to whom Brian gave formal evidence about the UK Government's use of political applied behavioural psychology to induce fear into the UK population.

The Government's objective: to instil greater compliance of vaccine uptake and lockdowns by increasing fear of Covid and the accompanying social backlash for those challenging the system.

Brian's visit to Reiner in prison, coupled with extensive interaction with Reiner supporters, has facilitated this exclusive and extended UK Column report into Reiner Fuellmich.

He is the man who supporters say ‘took a bullet’ to help save mankind.

❤️🙏 Many thanks to Brian Gerrish for the great work 🙏❤️