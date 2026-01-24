https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/demand-independent-inquiry-immediate-release-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich-before-its-our-turn

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, a respected international lawyer, has been held in pre-trial detention in Germany for over two years on disputed embezzlement charges many see as politically motivated.

Key facts that should concern every citizen.

👉 Irregular transfer from Mexico (Oct 2023):

Lured to Tijuana under false pretenses (passports & settlement talks), detained without legal basis, forcibly returned on a deportation order issued after arrest — an extra-judicial operation that mirrors extraordinary rendition.

👉 Over two years pre-trial detention:

Including solitary confinement and conditions described as white torture — disproportionate for a non-violent allegation.

👉 Trial irregularities:

Evidence suppression, apparent bias, selective prosecution. Original prosecutor dismissed the case; a replacement revived identical claims.

👉 Pending appeal:

Fuellmich remains imprisoned in JVA Bremervörde despite an ongoing appeal at OLG Braunschweig.

🛑 This is not just about one man 🛑

If the state can abduct a lawyer from abroad, hold him for years without fair trial, and suppress evidence — who is safe?

If it can happen to Reiner Fuellmich, are we next — any journalist, doctor, lawyer, or citizen who questions power?

We demand:

👉 An independent external inquiry into the transfer from Mexico and the fairness of the proceedings.

👉 Immediate release from pre-trial detention pending appeal, in line with ECHR standards.

🛑 Sign now. Share widely.

🛑 Justice for Reiner is justice for all of us