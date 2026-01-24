REINER FUELLMICH NEEDS OUR SUPPORT, PLEASE SIGN THIS PETITION!
https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/demand-independent-inquiry-immediate-release-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich-before-its-our-turn
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, a respected international lawyer, has been held in pre-trial detention in Germany for over two years on disputed embezzlement charges many see as politically motivated.
Key facts that should concern every citizen.
👉 Irregular transfer from Mexico (Oct 2023):
Lured to Tijuana under false pretenses (passports & settlement talks), detained without legal basis, forcibly returned on a deportation order issued after arrest — an extra-judicial operation that mirrors extraordinary rendition.
👉 Over two years pre-trial detention:
Including solitary confinement and conditions described as white torture — disproportionate for a non-violent allegation.
👉 Trial irregularities:
Evidence suppression, apparent bias, selective prosecution. Original prosecutor dismissed the case; a replacement revived identical claims.
👉 Pending appeal:
Fuellmich remains imprisoned in JVA Bremervörde despite an ongoing appeal at OLG Braunschweig.
🛑 This is not just about one man 🛑
If the state can abduct a lawyer from abroad, hold him for years without fair trial, and suppress evidence — who is safe?
If it can happen to Reiner Fuellmich, are we next — any journalist, doctor, lawyer, or citizen who questions power?
We demand:
👉 An independent external inquiry into the transfer from Mexico and the fairness of the proceedings.
👉 Immediate release from pre-trial detention pending appeal, in line with ECHR standards.
🛑 Sign now. Share widely.
🛑 Justice for Reiner is justice for all of us
Free Reiner
♥