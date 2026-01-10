His kidnapping from Mexico was disguised as a deportation first, and as an extradition after he was arrested at Frankfurt airport.

There was no international arrest warrant nor did a formal deportation/extradition process take place.

Why did the monsters act like this?

The reason why it was necessary to avoid any formal extradition process was to prevent Reiner from presenting his side of the story at the pre-extradition hearing, which would have proven that every single accusation against him was completely false.

After being taken into custody at Tijuana airport, Reiner was flown to Mexico City and the next day was put on a flight to Frankfurt, where he was arrested on the basis of an illegal European arrest warrant, based in turn on a completely false criminal complaint filed by Marcel Templin, Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann.

The flight to Frankfurt was paid by the German “authorities” and his wife was also put in jail for one night in order to prevent her from getting a lawyer, who could have easily helped Reiner out of this situation.

She was released the next day and she was allowed to stay in Mexico, where she still is today.

As we now know, the three accusers-turned-agents for the domestic intelligence service (the Constitutional Protection Agency) conspired with prosecutor Simon Phillip John and an agent of the BKA (Germany’s equivalent of the FBI) for several months to find out where Reiner was, in order to lure him into a trap and bring him back on German soil, so that he could be arrested.

Prosecutor Simon Phillip John had been transferred from Hanover to Göttingen about two and a half months after the CPA’s first attempt to take Reiner down. That attempt failed thanks to the Senior Prosecutor of Göttingen, Ms. Reinicke, who had been asked to investigate Reiner and who clearly stated that there were no grounds for investigating his actions and had the files closed in June 2022 after having carried out a preliminary investigation.

