Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
19h

This egregious miscarriage of justice reflects badly on Germany. While arch Covid criminal Christian Drosten (who promoted the fake Covid PCR “test”, which enabled the “pandemic of false positives”) walks free, Reiner (who exposed the dangerous Covid fraud) languishes in prison. This looks like satanic inversion.

Marcel Templin, Antonia Fischer, Justus Hoffmann…hang your heads in shame. You all must have made Faustian pacts.

“Simon Phillip John” doesn’t sound German to me…where is that prosecutor from?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anne Hinde's avatar
Anne Hinde
18h

Free innocent Reiner Fuellmich now.He has a good energy field around him I always saw that unlike the other two three ,energy does not lie it’s plain to see..The natural law of cause and effect or some call karma will get to them it gets to all of us.thus us so sad hard to witness.🙏💕🙏💕🙏💕💔😢🌻🌻🌻🌻🐝💪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Seba Terribilini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture