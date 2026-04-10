🛑 MAY 5 WILL BE REINERS’S THIRD BIRTHDAY BEHIND BARS!

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

We are looking for Warriors who can organize and be part of a picketing action in front of the German embassy in their country, on May 5!

We envisage a peaceful and dignified support for truth and justice.

We demand an independent inquiry and the immediate release of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.

A complete file with this petition’s signatures will be delivered in an official handover to the Embassy.

🛑 PLEASE SIGN IT AND SHARE IT WIDELY:

https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/demand-independent-inquiry-immediate-release-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich-before-its-our-turn

To date, we have Warriors from more than 12 countries willing to assist but we need more Warriors who want to act as Ambassadors to Reiner.

Please contact Mike through the petition’s contact form or write an email to:

info@icic.law

Subject: REINER'S BIRTHDAY

🙏❤️ REINER NEEDS US NOW MORE THAN EVER!