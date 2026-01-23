REINER’S CASE IS BEING MENTIONED BY DR. GRAHAM LYONS AND MICHAEL GRAY GRIFFITH IN CAFE LOCKED OUT

🛑 If you wish to watch the full interview, here’s the link to Michael Gray Griffith’s Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1JV1EVhYEG/?mibextid=wwXIfr

🛑 Here’s the interview’s link on Cafe Locked out website:

https://cafelockedout.com/professor-lyons-after-20-years-has-time-the-weather-other-facts-finally-killed-climate-change/

Join Professor Lyons as he talks about climate change and other such issues, including the price he's paid for speaking out.

"I always have plenty to talk about re anti-vax, anti-germ theory, medical tyranny, creeping (or galloping) totalitarianism."

🛑 Graham Lyons’ brief biography for Café Locked Out January 2026

Ran a cattle development program in the Solomon Islands in the early 1980s, then managed a family agribusiness in SA, including the “Glen Bold” Angus stud.

Completed a Masters degree in public health and a PhD on alleviating micronutrient deficiencies in soil, plants and people (2004).

Conducted micronutrients/food systems R&D in numerous countries from 2005 – 2020.

Have written books, book chapters and numerous scientific articles.

Since the imposition of the coronahoax in early 2020, Graham has opposed medical tyranny.

This activity includes a 24-day house arrest for refusing to submit to the fraudulent Covid PCR test, non-payment of fine, two court appearances (won case); participated in preventing the Adelaide University Vice-Chancellor from imposing a vax mandate on the University in January 2022; spoken against vaccination, etc at numerous rallies and in interviews (honoured with the description of “Adelaide’s notorious antivaxxer” by Channel 9).

Ejected from Adelaide University in March 2025 for repeated public criticism of Big Pharma (“Harma”), the University’s biggest “research” funder.

Strong supporter of Germany’s Reiner Fuellmich and Adelaide’s Raina Cruise, both of whom are in jail.

Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We don't receive government grants and we don't have corporate sponsors— we like it that way, because it means.

But staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:

1. The Shop: Click the link to our shop and grab some gear. When you wear our gear out in the world, you’re not just supporting us financially; you’re starting conversations and showing others they aren't alone.

2. Direct Contribution: If you’d prefer to gift us, every dollar goes directly toward our streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road.

Whether it’s a one-off gift or picking up something from the shop, your support is the fuel that keeps us going.

We can’t hold the line without you.

The links are in the description below. Thank you for standing with us.

https://cafelockedout.com/

❤️ Thank you Graham and Michael 🙏