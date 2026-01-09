🛑 In this post you will find all Reiner’s voice mails concerning:

👉HIS CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

👉HIS FREEDOM OF SPEECH TAKEN AWAY

🛑 September 9, 2025

Reiner announced that he filed a 160-page criminal complaint against:

- the judge

- the two prosecutors

- the directors of the Rosdorf prison

- the medical director of the Rosdorf prison

- the agent who orchestrated his kidnapping in Mexico

- the three Berlin attorneys, turned agents for the German domestic intelligence service

attributing them with very serious felonies.

Among other things, he accuses them of kidnapping, torture, false or criminal imprisonment, and many other crimes.

The complaint was published in German and in English and is also available (here) as “verbal statement” in order to better understand the legal terminology.

Reiner’s verbal statement also includes a detailed legal analysis made by a Polish human rights entity, which explains why the six months of torture he was subjected to – as well as his extended pre-trial detention - constitute crimes against humanity.

👉 Listen to the statement introduction here:

https://youtu.be/XbTWFjQZpKo

👉 Here is the first part of Reiner’s verbal statement of his criminal complaint regarding the illegal and false arrest warrant against him:

https://youtu.be/ogPL6MBWE1o

👉 Here is the most complicated part of Reiner’s criminal complaint: the section that outlines how judge Schindler - in his fake case against Reiner - committed the very serious felony of obstruction of justice.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Yghxo3v_HvA

👉 Here is the most touching part of Reiner’s criminal complaint, dealing with the WHITE TORTURE which Reiner was subjected to for at least six months.

https://youtu.be/cFnAAE0YPPA

👉 Here is the last part of Reiner’s criminal complaint. It provides all the details about his kidnapping in Mexico and also includes important information about the role played by the current president of the UN general assembly, Annalena Baerbock, who served as Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2021 to 2025.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BwA1wmuvwZs

🛑 October 15, 2025

An urgent voice mail from Reiner, followed by a second one shortly afterwards, informed us that he would no longer be allowed to make recorded voice messages for his supporters.

👉 Listen to Reiner’s first voice message here:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=B3Vf22-UBCs

Reiner explains the reason for this punitive action against him and points out that both Judge Carsten Schindler and the young public prosecutor Simon Philipp John – under the direction of the German domestic intelligence service – conspired and committed serious crimes against him.

Since he had done such amazing investigative work, a fake case against him had to be constructed and used to prevent him from speaking out and exposing the crimes related to the so-called pandemic.

Now, the very same conspirators who organized his abduction in Mexico, who stole his money and who accused him, are putting pressure on the prison’s management (Bremervoerde) in order to silence him once again.

“They are trying to kill freedom of speech”, said Reiner.

From that point on, he was only allowed two 20-minute phone calls per week with his wife and all calls are monitored.

They are doing this to prevent him from naming names but, as Reiner said, “It’s too late, guys! We’ve got you!”

👉 Listen to Reiner’s additional voice message here:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LdHdYa0_C9M

To date Reiner is still NOT ALLOWED TO MAKE ANY PHONE CALLS other than to his wife.

This is absolutely scandalous. Of course they want to silence him and prevent him from naming names.

We, however, can do that on his behalf.

That’s why it is very important, in my opinion, that we continue to write about Reiner’s situation and shed light on the corruption and criminal behavior of the German government.

🙏❤️ THANK YOU FOR SHARING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE ❤️🙏