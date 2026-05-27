THE BLUE MOON MEDITATION FOR REINER’S FREEDOM

🔵✨ A COSMIC EVENT

🌌 AN INFINITE FREQUENCY

🤍 OUR COLLECTIVE POWER ✨🔵

📅 MAY 31, 2026

🕘 9:00 PM CEST • LIVE - ONLINE

🌐 https://youtu.be/_pZH2vGr1-4?si=x-A5c5U1LHU-H5_1

A rare cosmic window opens on this night:

🌕 THE BLUE MOON 🌕

The second full moon within one month.

We unite as one global human family to achieve what thought alone cannot.

🌀 This is not just another meditation.

✨ We are entering a sacred field of decades-long ritual meditation frequency.

✨ A massive energetic catalyst designed to expand the unstoppable current of true freedom.

🔥 WHY WE GATHER 🔥

🕊️ FREEDOM & PEACE

Sending a concentrated frequency of light for the immediate release of #Dr.ReinerFuellmich

⚖️ JUSTICE

For all wrongfully imprisoned doctors, truth-seekers, and human beings across the globe.

💫 OUR DIVINE BIRTHRIGHT

Reclaiming trust in our existence.

The freedom to simply be human on planet Earth.

To evolve in peace.

And to embody unconditional love as the highest force.

⚡ FEEL THE SHIFT

🌍 ENTER THE FREQUENCY

🌀 REWRITE THE MATRIX

⏳ Be there live ONLINE.

📲 Share this link worldwide:

🌐 https://youtu.be/_pZH2vGr1-4?si=x-A5c5U1LHU-H5_1

✨THE HUMAN FAMILY IS RISING ✨

#BlueMoon

#GlobalMeditation

#Meditation

#Freedom

#Peace

#CollectiveConsciousness

#SpiritualAwakening

#Humanity

#OneHumanFamily

#Truth

#DrReinerFuellmich

#FreeReinerFuellmich

#JusticeForReinerFuellmich

#BiancaWitzschel

#FreeBiancaWitzschel

#JusticeForBiancaWitzschel