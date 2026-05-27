THE BLUE MOON MEDITATION FOR REINER’S FREEDOM

🔵✨ A COSMIC EVENT
🌌 AN INFINITE FREQUENCY
🤍 OUR COLLECTIVE POWER ✨🔵
📅 MAY 31, 2026
🕘 9:00 PM CEST • LIVE - ONLINE
🌐 https://youtu.be/_pZH2vGr1-4?si=x-A5c5U1LHU-H5_1
A rare cosmic window opens on this night:
🌕 THE BLUE MOON 🌕
The second full moon within one month.
We unite as one global human family to achieve what thought alone cannot.
🌀 This is not just another meditation.
✨ We are entering a sacred field of decades-long ritual meditation frequency.
✨ A massive energetic catalyst designed to expand the unstoppable current of true freedom.
🔥 WHY WE GATHER 🔥
🕊️ FREEDOM & PEACE
Sending a concentrated frequency of light for the immediate release of #Dr.ReinerFuellmich
⚖️ JUSTICE
For all wrongfully imprisoned doctors, truth-seekers, and human beings across the globe.
💫 OUR DIVINE BIRTHRIGHT
Reclaiming trust in our existence.
The freedom to simply be human on planet Earth.
To evolve in peace.
And to embody unconditional love as the highest force.
⚡ FEEL THE SHIFT
🌍 ENTER THE FREQUENCY
🌀 REWRITE THE MATRIX
⏳ Be there live ONLINE.
📲 Share this link worldwide:
🌐 https://youtu.be/_pZH2vGr1-4?si=x-A5c5U1LHU-H5_1
✨THE HUMAN FAMILY IS RISING ✨
#BlueMoon
#GlobalMeditation
#Meditation
#Freedom
#Peace
#CollectiveConsciousness
#SpiritualAwakening
#Humanity
#OneHumanFamily
#Truth
#DrReinerFuellmich
#FreeReinerFuellmich
#JusticeForReinerFuellmich
#BiancaWitzschel
#FreeBiancaWitzschel
#JusticeForBiancaWitzschel