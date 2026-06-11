By Leland Lehrman

A documented analysis of German governance failures within their international context — the suppression of medical dissent, the imprisonment of accountability advocates, and a path forward for Germany, her citizens, and their friends.

Prepared with support from and subject to the review and approval of defense attorney Rechtsanwältin Katja Wörmer and Dr. jur. Rechtsanwalt Reiner Füllmich.

This document presents one core demand: that the United States Department of Justice transmit a formal legal inquiry to the German Federal Prosecution requesting the complete documentation of the October 2023 arrest operation against Dr. Reiner Füllmich — including the email in which a German state official described, in writing, a plan to lure a California-licensed attorney to a consulate under false pretenses and have him arrested there.

The legal basis for this demand is established and documented: on July 6, 2023, the German prosecution formally invoked the government-to-government legal mechanism by writing to the US Department of Justice seeking cooperation in seizing Dr. Füllmich's California property.

That correspondence is described in Dr. Füllmich's publicly available criminal complaint (icic.law).

It establishes US standing to make a formal reciprocal inquiry.

The full predicate, legal basis, and precise scope of this demand are set out in Part V.

June 7, 2026 — Primary Source Documentation — All Sources Live and Linked Inline

IN BRIEF

Dr. Reiner Füllmich — the German-American attorney who built the Corona Investigative Committee, one of the most significant independent COVID accountability investigations ever conducted — has been in pretrial detention in Germany for more than two and a half years.

The case that put him there was twice closed by a senior prosecutor for lack of evidence, then reopened after the colleagues who filed it stood to gain financially.

The proceeds of the house sale that would have repaid the loan at the center of the case went to one of those complainants.

German state security was documented in the case from the outset.

The financial-intelligence analysis of Füllmich was stamped Staatsschutzrelevanz — state-security relevance — and transmitted to the domestic intelligence service, the BfV.

His defense later placed on the court record that the network behind the complaint is connected, through an organization its lead complainant built, to people who cooperate with the federal police and the German intelligence services.

When Füllmich was beyond the reach of German warrants in Mexico, German officials chose not to seek lawful extradition.

They lured him to a consulate by deception and had him deported — an operation a German official described in writing, using the words lure and pretext.

This document is the record behind a single demand, set out in full in Part V.

Everything that follows — the standards violated, the international context, and the documented sequence of the case — has been assembled to establish why that demand is warranted and what gives the United States the standing to make it.

Read full article here: 👇👇👇

https://thefullmichfiles.pages.dev/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

👉 THE ABOVE MENTIONED PIECE ON REINER WAS EXTRAPOLATED FROM LELAND LEHRMAN’S ARTICLE:

The Accountability Conference in the Long Shadow of Eugenics

Here’s the link: 👇👇👇

https://substack.com/home/post/p-201381882