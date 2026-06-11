Seba Terribilini

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Marcela Inés
20h

Excelentes ambas noticias para la sociedad internacional..! ☀️🥂En las palabras de dos grandes hombres que existieron y dejaron de existir en éste mundo : "La verdad siempre triunfa" y "Las mentiras no viven para siempre". Éso, es el esfuerzo y el coraje, de quienes deciden obrar en beneficio para la humanidad. Los mejores deseos para un esclarecimiento y justicia pronta! Mantenganse fuertes y sanos, hasta que llegue la hora...! 🕯️☀️🛐☯️🕊️⚖️ 🙏🫶❤️☀️🕯️🍀

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