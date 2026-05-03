THE MAKING OF THE FILM 📽️ FREE REINER

Update from Film Director Philippe Carillo

Uncovering the Hidden Story Behind the “Pandemic”

In 2020, as the world grappled with what seemed like an unprecedented health crisis, many of us felt a shift — something bigger than just a virus.

But what if the story we were told wasn’t the full truth?

What if, beneath the headlines and official reports, there was something far more complex, even darker?

This is where Dr. Reiner Fuellmich enters the picture. A respected international lawyer, he refused to accept the narrative at face value.

Alongside other experts and legal minds, he launched the Corona Investigative Committee, determined to dig deeper.

Their investigations gathered testimonies that challenged the fundamental truths behind the „pandemic“.

Fuellmich's conclusion shook many: the COVID crisis, as painted by governments and media, might have been a carefully orchestrated event — designed to coerce people into receiving injections containing undisclosed substances.

For countless people around the world, Fuellmich became more than just a lawyer.

He became a beacon of hope — a voice standing up against lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and what many saw as violations of personal freedom and human rights.

Questions swirled: was this a breach of the Nuremberg Code?

Were governments and corporations committing crimes against humanity?

But voices of dissent often meet resistance. Behind the scenes, powerful forces allegedly worked to silence Fuellmich and his allies.

Then came the shocking news: in October 2023, Dr. Fuellmich was kidnapped in Mexico and illegally imprisoned in Germany.

Who had the power to go beyond borders and laws to make this happen? And how many others might have suffered similar fates, swept away for political reasons?

The story of Reiner Fuellmich isn’t just about one man — it’s about the fight for transparency, justice and truth in a world where shadowy interests often dictate what we believe.

“Free Reiner” invites you to look beyond the headlines, to question, to understand, and to join a conversation that’s as urgent as it is unsettling.

Because at the heart of it all lies a simple but profound question: what happens when those who speak out are silenced?

Discover the full story in this hard-hitting documentary, and decide for yourself —what can truth really tell us, and who decides what we get to know?

To make this important work a reality, we are asking for your support by sharing the trailer as well as the GoFundMe campaign.

Please donate and be part of this great accomplishment.

https://gofund.me/4747d6dfc

🟪 THE OFFICIAL TRAILER IS AVAILABLE IN THE FOLLOWING LANGUAGES:

👉 ENGLISH 🇬🇧

https://youtu.be/y3AmnOFOr_Q

👉 GERMAN 🇩🇪

https://youtu.be/StYal5OWAKw

👉 FRENCH 🇫🇷

https://youtu.be/_D973IhsRuQ

👉 ITALIAN 🇮🇹

https://youtu.be/kaZntcX7HeM

👉 SPANISH 🇪🇸

https://youtu.be/S0qldCfeyqM

🟪 FOR THE FILM’S PRODUCTION PROGRESS UPDATES PLEASE FOLLOW US:

👉On Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586238847910

👉On X:

https://x.com/FreeReinerFilm