Peter König is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and other online papers.

A former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years in at least 70 countries around the world.

He has also delivered invited lectures at universities across South America, Europe and the US on topics ranging from socioeconomics and geopolitics to water resources management.

Peter is the author of Implosion - An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; co-author of Cynthia McKinney's book 'When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis' (Clarity Press - 1st November, 2020), as well as articles, essays and contributions to various papers on geopolitical and water-related studies.

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

And at last but not least, Peter Koenig was one of the many experts Interviewed by Reiner during the plandemic years.

In his interview for the film “FREE REINER” Peter emphasizes the enormous power of the World Bank, of the central banks and describes the history as well as the role of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

We cannot reveal too much, but what's important to know is that we will publish Peter Koenig's full interview immediately after the release of the film.

Stay tuned for new updates on “FREE REINER” - The Film!

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