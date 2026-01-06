THE PROCEEDINGS IN THE NETHERLANDS WILL BE THE EVENT OF THE CENTURY!

These proceedings will indirectly shed light on REINER FUELLMICH’S and ARNO VAN KESSEL’S unlawful detention.

‼️THE WHOLE WORLD IS WATCHING‼️

👉Here’s a summary:

Arno Van Kessel, together with his colleague Peter Stassen, started a civil law suit in 2023 against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM) and others, on behalf of several plaintiffs injured by Covid-19 vaccines.

Arno Van Kessel was locked up in jail on trumped-up charges in June 2025.

Peter Stassen is now the main lawyer in the proceeding against the above mentioned individuals.

The expert witnesses Sasha Latypova, Dr. Mike Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, Katherine Watt and Dr. Joseph Sansone, who were ready to testify, were rejected by the Court.

There was a sixth expert witness, Professor Francis Boyle (see video above), a bioweapons expert who helped draft international bioweapons laws.

Three weeks after he agreed to testify, he suddenly died.

👉 More details here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/breaking-court-in-the-netherlands?r=4csp6z&utm_medium=ios

👉 Update: appeal of August 20, 2025 order denying application for preliminary evidence proceedings; appeal filed September 15, 2025.

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/netherlands-case-update-appeal-of?r=4csp6z&utm_medium=ios

👉 Update: press conference held on December 15, 2025

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TxlmMU3vLds

On December 15, 2025 a press conference was held at the court in Leeuwarden by Stichting Recht Oprecht.

The reason for the event was the ongoing civil lawsuit that the foundation is facilitating on behalf of seven individuals — now six, because one has died — who claim to have suffered serious health damage after COVID-19 vaccination.

According to their lawyer, Mr. Peter Stassen, new and crucial evidence has recently been submitted that strikes at the core of the case.

🛑 New Evidence in Two Legal Procedures

Mr. Stassen explained that the new evidence was formally presented on December 7 to both the Court in Leeuwarden, where the main procedure is ongoing, and to the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam, where an appeal has been filed. The material consists of video messages and written reports from five international experts, supported by hundreds of source references. These submissions are meant to show that the plaintiffs were insufficiently and incorrectly informed before they chose to get vaccinated.

Stassen argues that this amounts to systemic misleading — and that if they had been fully informed, the plaintiffs would have decided differently. That alleged deception forms the basis for a claim of unlawful conduct (“onrechtmatige daad”) against the State and other defendants.

🛑 Expert Conclusions Presented in the Evidence

Mr. Stassen presented what the expert material concludes.

According to him:

👉The COVID-19 injections cannot be regarded as regular vaccines, but were used as emergency measures with a military context.

👉Because of that, they were used outside normal pharmaceutical law and consumer protections.

👉The experts argue that the injections offer no health benefit, are not safe or effective, and cause serious side effects — allegedly foreseeable at the time of their design.

👉Stassen links these conclusions to what he calls a broader “COVID-19 reset” or “Great Reset,” where vaccination plays a central role.

🛑 Criticism of Opposing Parties

Stassen sharply criticized the position of the opposing parties, including the Dutch State and several prominent government and health officials as well as pharmaceutical leaders. He noted that they refuse to engage substantively with the expert reports and oppose having the experts heard in court. He claimed that only Bill Gates formally responded to the judge, but without substantive rebuttal to the request to hear the experts.

🛑 Next Steps in the Legal Case

Concerning how the lawsuits will proceed, Stassen indicated that the Leeuwarden court plans a hearing between March and October 2026. In the appeal, the question remains whether the experts will ultimately be heard by the judges. Stassen emphasized that the new evidence now submitted makes a substantive legal debate unavoidable.

🛑 Support and Media Criticism

After the press conference, supporters of the plaintiffs were interviewed. A former general practitioner, Berber Pieksma, expressed support for Stassen and the foundation, and criticized mainstream media for largely ignoring the case. She claimed this was due to psychological barriers in accepting that the injections were harmful, despite widespread vaccination.

🛑 Role of the Foundation

Abe Dijkstra, Chairman of Stichting Recht Oprecht, explained that the foundation facilitates and funds the lawsuit. He stressed that legal costs are high, and that the campaign is funded entirely by donations. He framed the case as a struggle between a small group of citizens and a powerful government, with a large imbalance in resources.

🛑 Call to Follow the Case

The event concluded with an appeal to the public to continue following the case, to share information, and to financially support the foundation. Organizers stressed that the lawsuit is not only about seeking compensation for individuals but also about enabling what they describe as broader truth-finding and preventing similar situations in the future.

🛑🙏 PLEASE CONSIDER TO DONATE:

https://rechtoprecht.online/doneren/

🛑 For a detailed overview please read Sasha Latypova’s article on her Substack:

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/my-testimony-for-the-case-in-the?r=4csp6z&utm_medium=ios