On Thursday, February 5 I travelled to Germany once again.

I got to Bremervoerde after about an 11.5 hour drive. I was very exited to meet Dr. Sonia Pekova from the Czech Republic as well as Mike and his wife Bi from Sweden.

I had first gotten in touch with Sonia while Philippe Carillo and I were working on the "FREE REINER FUELLMICH" video.

She was one of the 41 persons who recorded a one-minute video in support of Reiner.

👉 Here’s the full video:

https://youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared

We stayed in touch ever since.

When Sonia found out that I had visited Reiner just before Christmas, she asked me to organize a visit for both of us.

And so I did.

Sonia and I visited Reiner on Friday afternoon, February 6th.

We were to have been there at 2 pm (a half hour before the scheduled time of the visit) but at 1:30 pm we were already there, knocking on the prison door.

Sonia had been collecting mail for Reiner during the past several weeks, and brought it with her to give to him personally.

We were not allowed to give the letters directly to Reiner. We had to drop them in the mailbox situated outside of the prison.

She also brought a book for Reiner, some dried fruit from her garden and, on top of that, her 13-year-old son Tobi decorated the bag containing all these precious gifts.

Unfortunately we were not able to bring any of this in with us.

However, to our surprise, a very nice and friendly prison officer told us that Reiner could try to submit a request in order to get these gifts, but told us she could not guarantee the request would be granted.

At 14:30 we finally entered the meeting room and shortly afterwards a door opened and our Hero came in.

We were simply overjoyed!

Reiner was in very good spirits.

He is fit and focused on his mission.

Since I knew that I was going to visit Reiner one more time on Sunday, I decided to just listen while she spoke to him. Sonia had some really important things to discuss with Reiner.

He was very impressed by Sonia’s fearless and determined attitude.

Sonia went back to the Czech Republic immediately after the Vigil for Reiner, which took place on Saturday, February 7.

As soon as she got home, she immediately took action and I am sure that she will inform us on her next steps very soon.

Meeting a strong and at the same time pure-hearted woman like her inspired me and gave me encouragement and strength in this battle of good against evil.

In the meantime, Mike and his wife Bi arrived in Bremervoerde, just in time to attend the Vigil for Reiner.

Mike and I had gotten in touch a few weeks ago and we immediately decided to join forces.

Mike has a brilliant mind, is very well organised and has a clear plan on what to do to help Reiner.

His wife Bi has been supporting him ever since and I am sure that she will also play an important role in this battle.

The three of us visited Reiner on Sunday morning and discussed about some projects we are working on.

We spoke to Reiner about the next steps we would like to undertake, and got his approval to go forward.

The one-hour visit concluded very quickly, but we managed to discuss the most important aspects we wanted to cover.

Immediately after our visit, Mike and Bi went back to Sweden and I returned to Switzerland.

The three of us arrived home safely on Monday.

We discovered that our having met up in person bolstered our efforts and gave us even more strength to continue on our mission to FREE DR. REINER FUELLMICH.

Seba Terribilini