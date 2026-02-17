Tony Nikolic, Attorney at law from Australia 🇦🇺, together with other 40 VIPs, calls for the immediate release of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich!

👉 WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:
👉 Timecodes for the Contributions:
00:00 Philippe Carillo – Documentary Film Director & Investigative Journalist - Vanuatu
00:58 Carlo Maria Viganò – Archbishop – Italy
02:52 Dr. Bryan Ardis – Author, Host of The Dr. Ardis Show, Founder of HealingfortheAGES.com, CEO of Naturewins.com – USA
05:34 John O’Looney – Funeral Director – UK
06:20 Greg Reese – Writer & Producer – USA
08:23 Dexter Ryneveldt – Attorney at Law – South Africa
09:41 Mary Holland – Esq. CEO, Children’s Health Defense, ChildrensHealthDefense.org – USA
10:26 Dr. Simone Gold – MD, JD, Founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, The Trusted Name for Independent Information – USA
11:06 Charles Kovess – Professional speaker, Author, Executive Coach, Legal Strategist and Freedom Advocate – Australia
11:54 Călin Georgescu – Politician & Agronomist, Former UN Executive and Club of Rome Member – Romania
13:22 Cristela Georgescu – Author & Naturopathic Educator – Romania
15:15 Ana Garner – Attorney at Law – USA
17:04 Andrew Johnson – Computer Scientist and Physicist – UK
17:57 Bernd Bebenroth – “Bernie from Australia” – Australia
18:26 Dr. Gabriele Segalla – Biochemist & Independent Researcher - Author of 3-Peer-reviewed Publications of the danger of mRNA Vaccines – Italy
19:23 Tony Nikolic – Attorney at Law – Australia
20:41 Dr. Mark Trozzi – MD, Veteran of Emergency and Trauma Medicine and a leader in the Canadian struggle against corruption and abuse in our medical system – Canada
21:50 Peter König – Economist and Geopolitical Analyst – worked for over 30 years for the World Bank and the WHO – Switzerland
23:41 Dr. Soňa Peková – MD, PhD, Head of the laboratory TILIA LABORATORIES s.r.o., Laboratory for Molecular Diagnostics – Czech Republic
25:58 Virginie de Araujo-Recchia – Attorney at Law – France
27:14 Andrew Bridgen – Politician – Former MP & Former Member of the Conservative Party, Microbiology Degree – UK
28:54 Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi – Microbiologist & Epidemiologist – Germany
29:59 Elsa Schieder - Phd, Writer, Poet & Coach - Truth Summit & Full Flourishing – Canada
34:16 Tjaša Vuzem – Founder of the Slovenian Lawyers for Enlightenment – Slovenia
37:28 Todd Callender – Attorney at Law – USA
39:35 Paul Craig Roberts – Former Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury and Former Editor & Columnist for the Wall Street Journal – USA
40:34 Celia Farber – Investigative Reporter & Journalist – Publisher of The Truth Barrier atceliafarber.substack.com – USA
43:36 Dr. Tess Lawrie – MBBCh, Phd, Director EbMCsquared CIC and Steering Committee Member at World Council for Health – UK
44:53 Meredith Miller – Holistic coach and Author – USA
45:57 Maria Pia Ambrosetti – MP Tessin – Switzerland
47:18 Dr. Christina Baum – Dentist and Member of the German Bundestag – Germany
48:23 David Sorensen – Author & Researcher – USA
49:33 Dr. Graham Lyons – Micronutrients Scientist, PhD – Australia
50:50 Dr. Thomas Külken – Medical Doctor – Germany
51:55 Sally Beck – Independent Journalist – UK
52:44 Honorable John Salong – Member of Parliament – Vanuatu
54:45 Margaret Anna Alice – Writer & Blogger at MargaretAnnaAlice.com – USA
55:48 Gigi Foster – Professor of Economics at the University of New South Wales in Sydney –Australia
56:44 Honorable Andrew Napuat – Member of the Parliament - Minister of Internal Affairs –Vanuatu
57:53 Dr. Ariyana Love – Naturopathic Doctor, Veteran Journalist, Goodwill Ambassador to Palestine, Scientific Medical Researcher, Patent Reviewer, Jab detox expert - Publisher at drloveariyana.substack.com – USA
59:14 Shabnam Palesa Mohamed – World Council for Health - Lawyers Against the NWO – South Africa
1:02:13 Senator Malcolm Roberts – Malcolm’s passion for freedom, responsibility and service are his guiding principles for his work as a Senator for Queensland - Australia
1:03:15 Seba Terribilini – Activist, Writer & Video Producer - Switzerland