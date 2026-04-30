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Marcela Inés's avatar
Marcela Inés
4h

Parece que en la historia de la humanidad, el guión es siempre similar? Barrabás queda fuera, habiendo preparado la emboscada para Jesús? Juana de Arco, y un juicio por, y luego, todo hasta ser canonizada como Santa? La mentira “es verdad”, y de pandemia en realidad es plandemia? La tierra no es redonda, sino, realmente, como es? La socia del Rey de la fant@$1@ tuvo bastantes privilegios donde reside….y creería, ni humillaciones ni torturas como va vivido el Dr. Los que conocemos el día a día de ésto, sabemos que ocurrió en audiencias y las “escoltas” del $1$t3ma jvd1c1@l. Todo está a la vista! Las imágenes y la conciencia de las partes o personas de ésta historia. Manténgase sano y fuerte! ☀️🍀🥂 Por una pronta liberación! 🕊️💐La mentira no vive para siempre “ Martín L. King.

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