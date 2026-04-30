On May 5, 2024, a birthday party was organized for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in front of the prison entrance.

Supporters and participants were told that Fuellmich would have his daily hour of outdoor activity between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

At that time, the group of supporters played music and sang, so that Fuellmich could hear from the courtyard and feel the warmth and affection of hundreds of people.

In fact, a voice shouting “freedom” was heard from the courtyard, and Fuellmich's supporters were overjoyed.

It was only the following Monday that it came to be known that, immediately after the hearing the previous Friday (May 3, 2024), Fuellmich had been denied his hour of outdoor activity and had been placed in solitary confinement, where he remained for three days, so that he could not hear what was happening outside the prison gates on his birthday.

During these three days, he was also denied contact with his lawyers, which is clearly against German law and the human rights of prisoners.

He was even forbidden from contacting his wife.

This punishment was justified by an alleged anonymous tip-off that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was recording audio messages intended for the public.

His cell was searched from top to bottom, even with the help of dogs, looking for a cell phone or a recorder!

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had permission from the judge to record audio messages as early as November 2023!

🟪 For an overview of Reiner’s case, please read:

“THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH”

Available in five languages : 👇

🇬🇧 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171347044

🇩🇪 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171350306

🇮🇹 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-171341951

🇫🇷 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-176302692

🇵🇹 https://substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-194106209