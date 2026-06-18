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Marcela Inés's avatar
Marcela Inés
11h

Hay hitos que, lamentablemente, y, con violencia, sucedieron en Oriente y Occidente: 1) India época Colonial : Son pocos, y con poder. India, todos, que dieron su vida por la libertad y dignidad. Perdieron? 2) Francia Luis XVI y María Antonieta "Si no tienen pan, que coman tortas". Su final...? 3) Inoculación en el 🌎 y la Constitución ( así sea reformada) de cada país: Según el Artículo y párrafos, "Si van contra un grupo, familia, individuos, tendrán el derecho a levantarse en".... "Lee, y Conduciras. No leas, y serás Conducido" ( Santa Teresita de Ávila).

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Marcela Inés's avatar
Marcela Inés
13h

Excelente tema! Así como en su momento, nos quisieron coercionar a todos, y, con casi todos los millones, al menos del país al que me refiero, lo lograron, por diversos medios que no nombraré, ahora nos quieren convencer que "no se puede" porque... como a niños pequeños? Sigue la complicidad? Parece que sí. Estrategia antigua, y sigue dando resultado. En el país que digo, hubo abogados que tomaron casos, y luego "les informaron" desde la capital, que sería individual, y no colectiva la demanda. Temor a que la gente se una y fortalezcan-beneficien en lo emocional y en lo económico, más llevadero? División, y desgaste nuevamente. No son efectos secundarios: lo son exprofeso, y está documentado. Es arma biológica. Y también se están contagiando los no inoculados, y de ésto, casi ni se habla ni alerta internacionalmente. Salió a la luz, que hay al menos, unos 120 laboratorios biológicos en red y asumieron quien dice los subvenciona. Coincidencia? En Oriente Medio, "llegó" muy tarde la ayuda. Mientras, informan que hay emprendimientos de lujo, dónde hay sangre derramada. Y llevará décadas reconstruir. Las tasas, las cobrarán, por supuesto, para. Y quién las cobra, como país? La actual administración, tiene un yerno de ése país; se lleva bien con su ...? Los "uniformados", reprimieron y "otras cosas" a ciudadanos del mundo; mintieron descaradamente, algunos se inocularon y fallecieron. No lo quisieron divulgar, y salió a la luz. Todos, contra el resto? Lennon lo dijo: El pueblo precisa hacerse responsable, y no esperar que otros hagan lo que corresponde al pueblo".

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