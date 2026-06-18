There is a growing large body of evidence consisting of peer-reviewed studies related to COVID vaccine adverse events.

The list currently numbers 4,530 studies and can be assessed here:

https://react19.org/science?view=sciencepapers

It is puzzling that with such an enormous amount of evidence available, lawyers have not brought class action suits against the COVID vaccine makers.

The evidence seems to be conclusive and the defendants would seem to include most if not all of the governments in the world, their presidents, prime ministers, medical officers, medical associations and everyone who enabled the mass COVID vaccination in addition to Big Pharma and Tony Fauci.

The settlements could reach one trillion dollars, perhaps more. Yet there is no tort action.

Perhaps tort attorneys have been intimated by the actions of the German government.

German attorney Reiner Fuellmich formed an organization that documented violations of law, medical malpractice and scientific fraud in connection with the COVID-19 scandal.

As he was about to file a class action suit, the German government kidnapped him abroad, imprisoned him in Germany on what many regard as false charges, and revoked his license to practice law.

When governments are lawless, law cannot be practiced.

Only coercion rules.

The German government, like others that comprise what was once Western civilization, is taking us back to the Middle Ages.

It seems that Big Pharma is too powerful to be seriously attacked. Perhaps this is why US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has had to accept CDC’s award of $1.24 billion to Pfizer for COVID vaccine to be given to children and adults.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-awards-pfizer-over-1-billion-dollars-covid-vaccines-kids-adults/

The CDC, a federal agency that reports to Secretary Kennedy, despite conclusive evidence that COVID vaccines are extremely risky for children has nevertheless funded and approved their continuation.

It shows whose clutches we are really in when not even Robert Kennedy can protect us from Big Pharma.

Apparently Big Pharma has more control over CDC than Health Secretary Robert Kennedy. This should tell us all we need to know about the liberal myth that the people rule. Interest groups rule of which the Israel Lobby is the most powerful.

During the Cold War anti-communists wrote books about the Captive Nations.

Today the Captive Nations are the countries, which are no longer nations but towers of babel, that comprise the Western World.

They are ruled by powerful economic interests and by Israel which uses billions of dollars lavished on Israel by Washington to purchase governments.

Americans are the first people in history to pay out of their own pockets, without military defeat by Israel, tribute to Israel so that Israel can purchase with Americans’ money not only the US government but also other governments of other countries.

https://paulcraigroberts.org/why-havent-tort-attorneys-gone-after-the-covid-vaccine-makers/